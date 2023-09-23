Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis gets read to filth, Melania’s money grab, Pete Buttigieg burns it down

While Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey’s steamy roleplay and the Heartstopper boys’ fierce fits and took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while you weren’t looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it.

‘TIS THE SEASON: Melania finally broke her silence, but she’s still wants absolutely nothing to do with her husband’s presidential campaign. [Read all about it on Queerty]

OLDIE BUT GOODIE: All the reasons 80-year-old Joe is better for the country than that 77-year-old MAGA nutbag. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

DRAG HER: Failed, anti-LGBTQ+ GOP AZ senatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to be MAGA royalty, but her “scandalous” past of hanging with fierce queens may get her dethroned by the Cult of Trump™ .

Kari Lake doesn't want her supporters to see this photo from 2012. So you know what to do… pic.twitter.com/OXhDKaV5vj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 20, 2023

RED TO FILTH: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is the last person that should be offering up style tips and got reamed hard for his unsolicited fashion advice.[Read all about it on Queerty]

ASK, TELL: To mark the 12th anniversary of the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” Congressional Democrats are proposing a commission to study the impacts that DADT had on queer and non-queer military members. [Real all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

FOR PETE’S SAKE: The House GOP tried to grill Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on climate change and instead got burnt to a crisp by his stone cold facts.

DARLING NIKKI: Former Trump crony Nikki Haley’s long-shot bid for the White House is circling the drain again. [Read all about it on Queerty]

WE’RE HERE: The US Census is one step closer to officially including LGBTQ+ identities in their largest annual survey. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

CAPITOL HILL CASUAL: While the GOP & some Democrats are blowing a gasket over the new relaxed Senate dress code rules which allows members to wear hoodies, sneakers and gym attire, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is taking it all in stride.