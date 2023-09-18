Melania breaks her months-long silence… by announcing another new grift

Where’s Melania?

That’s what everyone’s been asking lately.

The ex-FLOTUS has been MIA since her 77-year-old husband announced his third run for the White House last November then got indicted one two three four times in three states and the District of Columbia.

Now, we finally have an answer.

Turns out, while he’s been trying to weasel out of nearly 100 criminal charges that could land him in prison for the rest of his life, she’s been busy cooking up a new grift, which she revealed on Twitter X last week.

Mrs. Trump announced the launch of her latest line of limited edition Christmas ornament NFTs… in September.

“I am pleased to continue USA Memorabilia’s tradition of celebrating the season with A Red, White and Blue Christmas,” she wrote. “This year, I found myself looking to my love for our great nation for inspiration. May everyone experience an abundance of peace & love during the holiday season.”

I am pleased to continue USA Memorabilia’s tradition of celebrating the season with A Red, White and Blue Christmas. This year, I found myself looking to my love for our great nation for inspiration. May everyone experience an abundance of peace & love during the holiday season.… pic.twitter.com/DZN42LJdLv — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) September 14, 2023

Melania unveiled five new ornaments, ranging from $35 to $45, for the 2023 holiday season. Each one comes with a matching 3D animated digital collectible.

In the past, the ex-FLOTUS, who famously claimed she didn’t “give a f*ck” about Christmas or Christmas decorations back in 2018, has only accepted payment for her NFTs via cryptocurrency, but she’s now allowing people to give her their money using a credit card.

Patriotic Christmas. Jesus would love it. She used to hate Christmas, until she learned how to make a few bucks off of it. pic.twitter.com/rR4tr1w5AL — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 14, 2023

Speaking to Meet the Press on Friday, the one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted ex-president called his wife a “private person” and said she’ll be joining him on the campaign trail “pretty soon,” though he didn’t indicate exactly when.

“When it’s appropriate,” he said, vaguely. “She’s a private person, a great person, a very confident person and she loves our country very much. And honestly, I like to keep her away from it. It’s so nasty and so mean.”

Earlier this month, Trump was trolled at an Iowa State football game with a “Where’s Melania?” banner that was flown over the stadium.

In addition, flyers were being distributed amongst the crowd claiming the ex-FLOTUS was “missing” and urging anyone who’s seen her to please call the Mar-a-Lago security office ASAP.

“WHERE IS THIS WOMAN???” the flyers read, with a photo of Melania. “WHERE IS OUR FIRST LADY? WHY IS DONALD TRUMP HIDING HER? WE MISS HER.”

With Trump in attendance at the Iowa-Iowa State game, a ‘Where’s Melania?’ banner flies over the stadium. pic.twitter.com/RZIczNVFau — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 9, 2023

Melania’s latest line of Christmas ornament NFTs must be ordered by October 1 for delivery before the holidays. Hurry now while supplies last!