Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis just took a big step towards a 2024 run & things are about to get messy

Welp, it looks like it’s finally gonna happen. After months of pandering and posturing, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis has taking the first necessary steps to launching a run for the White House. Ugh.
On Tuesday, Florida’s gay-hating governor removed ties to his main political fundraising committee, according to Forbes. Doing so is a requirement if he wants to campaign for president, because federal law has stricter fundraising rules than the Sunshine State.
In the months leading up to his inevitable run, DeSantis has leaned heavily into the culture wars.
Florida’s Education Department just announced it has rejected dozens of social studies textbooks due to supposed “inaccurate material, errors and other information that was not aligned with Florida law.”
The governor has also spent the past several months embroiled in a futile feud with Disney over its objections to his “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prohibits the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-12. Most recently, Disney amended its free-speech lawsuit against DeSantis’ administration.
Earlier this year, DeSantis stripped Disney World of its self-governing power, signing a bill that gives the state government control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District. But Disney’s old board, in one of its final actions, passed a new agreement that severely curtailed the oversight board’s authority.
Upset over getting played, DeSantis and the Florida Legislature nullified the agreement, leading to this current legal entanglement. But his battle with Mickey Mouse, the state’s largest private employer and tourism attraction, isn’t playing well with donors.
“What the f*** is wrong with RD?,” asked one of them in a group chat, via Rolling Stone.
In addition, DeSantis has made attacking queer people a central component of his governorship.
In February, the Florida board of medicine outlawed gender-affirming care for trans minors, and a bill recently passed the Florida House that would make it a felony to provide transgender-affirming care to minors. Legislation restricting drag shows seems to be on the way as well.
All of that scorn directed towards the LGBTQ+ community earned DeSantis a stinging rebuke from President Joe Biden–err, “Dark Brandon,”–at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
Brandon is locked and loaded pic.twitter.com/TermHIshaV— Rogue Stereo ➐ (@Rogue_Stereo) May 1, 2023
It’s been expected DeSantis would run for president ever since he overwhelmingly won re-election in November. But the more people learn about him, the less they seem to like him.
Although that’s not very surprising for a man who reportedly once ate pudding with his hands, and whose personality has been compared to a “piece of paper.”
A couple of weeks ago, DeSantis’ team took him out on an international tour. It didn’t go well.
Following DeSantis’ recent trip to London, British business owners eviscerated him to Politico.
“It felt really a bit like we were watching a state-level politician,” said one.
“He was horrendous,” added another.
Despite those less-than-stellar reviews, DeSantis still appears intent on running for POTUS. Severing ties from his biggest political committee is a big deal: it controls tens of millions of dollars, Politico reports.
Last week, he visited the battleground state of Wisconsin, and is slated to travel to the early voting state of Iowa this weekend.
All the while, Donald Trump continues to dominate the Republican field, garnering 60% of support right now. Meanwhile, DeSantis, whom Trump has attacked for months, is sitting at 19%. (For comparison’s sake, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert Kennedy Jr. is also sitting at 19% among Democrats. Yikes.)
In a probable sign of desperate times, DeSantis’ Super PAC has targeted Nikki Haley (remember her?), who’s polling in the low single digits. In response, she has fired back by calling DeSantis’ “thin-skinned” and revealing he’s taken more than $50,000 worth of contributions from the allegedly “woke company.”
Exposed!
DeSantis takes more and more hits with each new week. He better officially announce soon, while he’s still barely above water.
Scroll down for more reaction to DeSantis’ latest blunders…
It’s DeSantover— Sam (BEDARD = HAB) (@Sam613_) April 30, 2023
FUN FACT: Ron DeSantis’s voice can be used to remove paint from patio furniture, lawn jockeys, and siding.— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 27, 2023
20 Comments
abfab
Eventually the long, hard, powerful arm of the law will be coming for him, too. He is not sustainable. Remember kids, we will always be the land of the free and the home of the BRAVE. That’s us.
JaredNorthcutt30
Could we also mention the ABC News poll with both Trump and DeSantis over Biden by 6 percent? That is sad. The modern Democrat party is once again being trounced by a reality teevee game show host. Keep picking those winners, gang.
correctio
“but Biden is the only one who can beat Trump!”
the same idiots who thought that Hillary Clinton would be popular in the rust belt
Kangol2
Except that last fall we were told there would be a “red wave” by the polls, including ones pushed by the “liberal” New York Times, and it was anything but. And polls told us that Don the Con was going to win in 2020, except that he LOST the election and then attempted a coup.
So you keep believing this crap, JaredNorthcutt, and feast on FoxNews all you want. We’ll see what happens but you might want to avoid popping the champagne corks. You seem to forget that the “Democrat [sic] party…trounced by a reality teevee game show host” BEAT THAT TEEVEE HOST handily in 2018, 2020, and 2022!!!
Kangol2
@Correctio, except that Biden did defeat Don the Con by 7 million votes in 2020! Did you all sleep through Don the Con’s disastrous year? You know, COVID-19, the social and economic collapse under your fave, “drink bleach,” etc,.
JaredNorthcutt30
All of your points are true. Here’s what that premise fails to take into consideration: Four years of horrendous economic policies and the mere fact that your candidate is this close within a damn game show host AGAIN. What does that say about the state of the Democratic party?
dbmcvey
If he’s going to run he’ll have to take on Trump, and Trump will destroy him.
JaredNorthcutt30
And if we’re at war with Russia and China, you really want to take that chance? That’s frightening
Just as much as the game show people on the Republican side.
dbmcvey
What does DeSantis having to take on Trump have to do with war in China? If we’re at war with China I don’t want either of these fools in charge.
Kangol2
Is Queerty going to report on the federal jury in Manhattan finding JaredNorthcutt’s and Correctio’s beloved GQP cult leader Don the Con guilty of “sexual battery” and “defamation”?
Or right-wing fantasist Congressperson George Kitara Ravache Santos’s indictment on federal charges and pending arrest?
JaredNorthcutt30
I don’t like him either. Your party is the one picking an elderly man with dementia. Your horse isn’t that high, girl.
Jack
JaredHorseFuc*30…there’s nothing sadder than a gay Republican. I can’t even fathom that much internalized homophobia and emotional trauma from childhood bullying and family rejection. You and Caitlyn Jenner should get together and talk girl. We don’t have any dementia problems over here so you and Tucker lick each other. You’re horse wants to trample you girl. Sit down
JaredNorthcutt30
And in sheer hypocrisy, the left bleated about Ronald Reagan’s and John McCain’s age. Now it’s “nothing to see here gang.” The Republicans pull the same crap. If it’s enough for John McCain, it’s enough for Joe Biden.
JaredNorthcutt30
I’m independent. I did meet Caitlyn Jenner’s people last week in LA, though.
Jack
Ok JaredSuckButt30….WHO said anything about age, girl? You. You have every reason to bring up age. You said dementia, Cruella DeShrill. Joe Biden does not have dementia. John McCain didn’t have dementia. Ronald Reagan….sorry girl. McCain didn’t have a chance because he chose the Trailer Park Moose Queen. as his running mate If Biden doesn’t finish his term, you just got an upgrade. You’re welcome. And please tell me who Caitlyn’s “people” are. Kid Rock’s trans niece? LOL. Such a liar.
JaredNorthcutt30
Kamala Harris isn’t equipped to be president just like Sarah Palin. Most of her speeches consist of garbled word salad. I’m saying this to you and this is also what I tell Republicans: PICK BETTER CANDIDATES.
dbmcvey
DeSantis and Trump aren’t fit to be President but that doesn’t stop Republicans from voting for them.
daveku69
yet the phrase ‘don’t see gay’ or even the word ‘gay in the bill/ law. Our kids may not know that 2+2=4, but they do know what to wear during a militaria action in July. We need to get our priority straight
Jack
If you walked up behind DeSatin and dropped a large book she would scream like a 12 year old girl and scream “active shooter!”. She’s about as tough as one ply toilet paper. And ironically both serve the same purpose.
Fahd
The more they fight among themselves, the better off we’ll be. Btw, any politician with a future would tell you that starting a feud with Disney is never a good idea.