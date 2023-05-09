Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis just took a big step towards a 2024 run & things are about to get messy

Welp, it looks like it’s finally gonna happen. After months of pandering and posturing, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis has taking the first necessary steps to launching a run for the White House. Ugh.

On Tuesday, Florida’s gay-hating governor removed ties to his main political fundraising committee, according to Forbes. Doing so is a requirement if he wants to campaign for president, because federal law has stricter fundraising rules than the Sunshine State.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a large step toward announcing his presidential campaign by removing his ties to Friends of Ron DeSantis, his main political fundraising committee, which is a required step before his announcement. pic.twitter.com/n1sYOX9YKG — Forbes (@Forbes) May 9, 2023

In the months leading up to his inevitable run, DeSantis has leaned heavily into the culture wars.

Florida’s Education Department just announced it has rejected dozens of social studies textbooks due to supposed “inaccurate material, errors and other information that was not aligned with Florida law.”

The governor has also spent the past several months embroiled in a futile feud with Disney over its objections to his “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prohibits the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-12. Most recently, Disney amended its free-speech lawsuit against DeSantis’ administration.

Earlier this year, DeSantis stripped Disney World of its self-governing power, signing a bill that gives the state government control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District. But Disney’s old board, in one of its final actions, passed a new agreement that severely curtailed the oversight board’s authority.

Upset over getting played, DeSantis and the Florida Legislature nullified the agreement, leading to this current legal entanglement. But his battle with Mickey Mouse, the state’s largest private employer and tourism attraction, isn’t playing well with donors.

“What the f*** is wrong with RD?,” asked one of them in a group chat, via Rolling Stone.

In addition, DeSantis has made attacking queer people a central component of his governorship.

In February, the Florida board of medicine outlawed gender-affirming care for trans minors, and a bill recently passed the Florida House that would make it a felony to provide transgender-affirming care to minors. Legislation restricting drag shows seems to be on the way as well.

All of that scorn directed towards the LGBTQ+ community earned DeSantis a stinging rebuke from President Joe Biden–err, “Dark Brandon,”–at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

HE MADE A DESANTIS GAY JOKE????? https://t.co/Ux6orhbtQT — ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) April 30, 2023

Brandon is locked and loaded pic.twitter.com/TermHIshaV — Rogue Stereo ➐ (@Rogue_Stereo) May 1, 2023

It’s been expected DeSantis would run for president ever since he overwhelmingly won re-election in November. But the more people learn about him, the less they seem to like him.

Although that’s not very surprising for a man who reportedly once ate pudding with his hands, and whose personality has been compared to a “piece of paper.”

A couple of weeks ago, DeSantis’ team took him out on an international tour. It didn’t go well.

Ron Desantis in Japan, when asked about his falling poll numbers against Trump, says he isn’t a candidate yet, but suggests those numbers will change if he becomes one. He also uses another one of his contrived, weird personalities. pic.twitter.com/MP5skJos8S — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 24, 2023

DeSantis looks like he's having a great time during his Hannity interview pic.twitter.com/4NDIT4hhXh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2023

Following DeSantis’ recent trip to London, British business owners eviscerated him to Politico.

“It felt really a bit like we were watching a state-level politician,” said one.

“He was horrendous,” added another.

Despite those less-than-stellar reviews, DeSantis still appears intent on running for POTUS. Severing ties from his biggest political committee is a big deal: it controls tens of millions of dollars, Politico reports.

Last week, he visited the battleground state of Wisconsin, and is slated to travel to the early voting state of Iowa this weekend.

All the while, Donald Trump continues to dominate the Republican field, garnering 60% of support right now. Meanwhile, DeSantis, whom Trump has attacked for months, is sitting at 19%. (For comparison’s sake, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert Kennedy Jr. is also sitting at 19% among Democrats. Yikes.)

In a probable sign of desperate times, DeSantis’ Super PAC has targeted Nikki Haley (remember her?), who’s polling in the low single digits. In response, she has fired back by calling DeSantis’ “thin-skinned” and revealing he’s taken more than $50,000 worth of contributions from the allegedly “woke company.”

Exposed!

NEW: Nikki Haley lowers the boom on @GovRonDeSantis. Says his dispute w/ Disney shows he has “thin skin” and points out his hypocrisy on the matter. "DeSantis took $50,000 worth of contributions from Disney." Watch the EXCLUSIVE interview here! https://t.co/AyCzJEyuW0 @NikkiHaley… pic.twitter.com/ciRCDHZGCB — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) May 9, 2023

DeSantis takes more and more hits with each new week. He better officially announce soon, while he’s still barely above water.

