Rudy Giuliani is broke, laying off staff left and right, scrambling for cash

It appears Rudy Giuliani is broke.

Politico reports that the embattled attorney, who was once a multi-millionaire, has been forced to lay off several members of his staff, as well as a number of independent contractors, in an effort to cut costs in the face of mounting legal expenses.

Giuliani, who used to move around Manhattan with as many as five yes men, has also scaled down his personal entourage to just one part-time driver, a named Eric Ryan, who is the adult son of his rumored girlfriend.

The news of Giuliani cutting back on his payroll comes just one day after it was reported he can’t afford his legal bills and has been pestering Donald Trump to dip into his $250 million campaign bank account and help bail him out.

Giuliani’s advisers have purportedly reached the point of begging Trump for the $200,000 he is owed for his failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. But Trump, being Trump is refusing to cut him check.

The whole thing is, frankly, pathetic, but not the least bit surprising. Unless, of course, you’re Rudy Giuliani.

To add insult to injury, Politico also notes that the 76-year-old has gotten quite used to living a “high-flying lifestyle,” which includes staying in fancy hotels, drinking expensive wine, hanging out at members-only cigar bars, riding on private jets, and collecting expensive fountain pens.

Now, he’s going to have to cut back on all of that, too.

In addition to being at the center of a DOJ probe looking into his potential ties to Ukraine, Giuliani is ensnared in not one but two defamation lawsuits by voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion.

Smartmatic alleges he caused grievous harm the company when he claimed it was connected to widespread election fraud. Meanwhile, Dominion says he made defamatory statements about the company as he was spearheading Trump’s frivolous post-election legal battle and is seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

And on top of all that, Giuliani has become the laughingstock of Twitter…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.