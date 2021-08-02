Rudy Giuliani’s bank account is almost empty and guess who’s totally iced him out

As the summer drags on, things only seem to be getting worse for Rudy Giuliani.
In addition to being ensnared in multiple lawsuits and a federal investigation that is reportedly costing him millions of dollars in legal fees, he also had his law license suspended, and Donald Trump, the very person who got him into this mess, won’t return his calls.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted yesterday that the 76-year-old lawyer is running dangerously low on cash and his allies are “aghast” that Trump isn’t stepping in to help out.
Giuliani allies are looking at the Trump $ – even if it isn't $82 million – and are aghast that Trump isn't helping Giuliani with legal fees. Giuliani's friends say he is saying he is close to broke, and his interview w @MelissaRusso4NY makes clear he knows he's in legal jeopardy https://t.co/mv9QtedbMR
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 1, 2021
In a followup tweet, Haberman said Trump’s camp believes Giuliani is on his own, saying he “took actions a lawyer should have known were problematic, even if the client wanted it.”
Trump aides have been clear they see no mechanism for paying Giuliani’s legal bills that isn’t problematic for Trump, and they think Giuliani took actions a lawyer should have known were problematic, even if the client wanted it.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 1, 2021
To add insult to injury, Trump is swimming in dough right now. The ex-president has raised more than anyone other Republican so far this year, raking in over $60 million in just six months. And he’s been hoarding almost all of it.
Yahoo! News reports:
A fundraising group run by former President Donald Trump raised $62 million in the first half of the year but only spent $3 million, with the biggest chunk of money going to a pro-Trump research center and more than $65,000 to Trump’s own hotels, according to federal records published on Saturday.
Mother Jones adds:
That’s particularly worrisome for Giuliani, whose legal defense fund has effectively failed to raise anything in his fight against the federal probe into whether he worked as an unregistered lobbyist for Ukrainian officials. Giuliani, who was recently suspended from practicing law in New York, is also facing a separate lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over his relentless election lies. And despite his penchant for conspiracy theories and misinformation, it appears, as Haberman notes, that Giuliani does seem to understand the gravity of his precarious legal situation.
On Friday, Giuliani slammed the Justice Department’s investigation into his alleged unlawful dealings with Ukraine, insisting he “committed no crime” and saying anyone who thinks he did is “probably really stupid.”
“I didn’t do anything wrong,” he insisted. “They lie! They cheat!”
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
4 Comments
Gadfeal
Perhaps, as some had suggested, that instead of aiming for another futile impeachment process in January, one should have pursued a more attainable move to ban DT from future office; I believe the terms is “Congressional sanction”.
Instead, DT still can get funding for some PAC under the pretext of future candidacy, but, you can be sure, will misuse the funds for his own personal expenses.
I would think that it is time to do away with the filibuster, a move that was a mechanism used in Apartheid to ensure that a minority could override a majority, or, at least, sabotage parliament.
Chrisk
So his rich friends are aghast that he’s screwed over his lawyer. Yet he has a rich history of screwing over others but I guess they weren’t high profile enough to count.
Cam
Trump stole money from a Veterans Charity, his kids, for the family stole money from cancer charities, have been accused of fraud and aren’t allowed to run any non-profits in New York, they have been sued multiple times for non-payment of bills and the Trumps are hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.
Trump has also abandoned every person who was no longer useful to him……
…..and these people are actually SHOCKED that he isn’t helping out Rudy?
ted
That’s what you get for being a fool. Never trust the orange to pay you. Always get payment in advance from the orange. Dummy.