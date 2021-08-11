Rudy Guiliani resorts to selling video greetings on Cameo to raise funds

Things just keep getting worse for Rudy Guiliani. The former Mayor of New York, and Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, is currently desperately trying to raise funds to fight his ongoing legal battles.

Yesterday, he launched a new venture to try and raise some cash: selling personalized greetings on video messaging site Cameo.

In an introductory video on his Cameo page, he says, “Hi. It’s Rudy Giuliani, and I’m on Cameo.

“If there is an issue you want to discuss or a story you’d like to hear or share with me or a greeting that I can bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it. It can be arranged. We can talk through the magic of Cameo.”

It costs $199 to order a short video from Guiliani.

Guiliani also shared the news with his Twitter followers.

Good news: I want to connect with YOU on Cameo — Now taking all Cameo requests! https://t.co/c5I1EUiuts pic.twitter.com/55SgNqv7Sj — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 10, 2021

Many said it smacked of desperation.

The social media equivalent of standing on the corner, cup in hand, asking passersby for spare change. — Sez Me (@HoffmanHopes) August 10, 2021

Can I get a personalized message for a good buddy of mine? His screen name is “BuyDen1”. If I get confirmation that this is possible, I’ll get a video. — Red (@redhand85) August 10, 2021

Earlier this week, the Daily Beast reported that Guiliani, once so close to Donald Trump, appears to no longer have much of a relationship with him. According to one insider, Trump wouldn’t even help promote a crowdfunder Guiliani setup to help cover his legal fees.

“There have been times when I’ve asked people in the [former] president’s orbit to see if Trump wanted to draw attention to the fundraising,” an unnamed Giuliani associate said. “That went nowhere. Many of these people wouldn’t even tweet or retweet [links to the legal fund] when I asked them to.”

Giuliani famously led the efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. This led to him being suspended from practicing law in New York. His law license in Washington, DC, was also suspended.

On top of this, earlier this year, his apartment and office were raided by the FBI as part of a criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings (Guiliani has consistently denied any wrong-doing). Dominion Voting Systems also launched a defamation lawsuit against Guiliani for things he said in his efforts to rubbish last November’s election result.

This comes after several reports that Trump failed to pay Guiliani for his work in trying to overturn the election. According to Washington Post, Trump felt “offended” by Guiliani’s requested fee of $20,000 a day and instructed aides not to pay it.

Earlier this summer, Giuliani raised just under $10,000 to cover his legal bills on Fundly before the fundraising page vanished. He initially hoped to raise $5 million in two months.

He’s going to have to sell a huge number of Cameo videos to make that goal.