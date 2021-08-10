Things are even worse for broke and friendless Rudy Giuliani than was initially reported

One year ago, Rudy Giuliani was riding high as then-President Donald Trump‘s righthand man. Today, he’s persona non grata in Trumpland, but he still doesn’t seem to have gotten the memo, despite being totally iced out by his former BFF.
Reports that Giuliani is struggling financially have been circulating for months. Now, The Daily Beast reports that things are even worse than people initially thought. Because he’s not just broke. He’s broke and friendless.
Apparently, Giuliani has been completely shut out from both Donald Trump’s inner and outer circles. Not only is the ex-president refusing to take his calls, but none of his former
henchmen colleagues will even acknowledge his existence anymore.
Giuliani is currently ensnared in several lawsuits plus a federal investigation into his alleged illegal dealings with Ukraine.
After Trump refused to pay him for his efforts at trying to overturn the 2020 election results on his behalf, the former New York City mayor had to resort to crowdfunding to cover his mounting legal expenses, which are said to be costing him millions of dollars.
“There have been times when I’ve asked people in the [former] president’s orbit to see if Trump wanted to draw attention to the fundraising,” an unnamed Giuliani associate says. “That went nowhere. Many of these people wouldn’t even tweet or retweet [links to the legal fund] when I asked them to.”
Damn! Not even a retweet?
The Daily Beast notes:
While Giuliani’s longtime friend Bernard Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner, has pitched in to create a fundraising site for Rudy’s legal bills, few others have been willing to even throw Trump’s former consigliere an RT on Twitter. (Trump himself can’t retweet anything, as he’s banned from Twitter for instigating political violence, but he could issue a statement of support for Giuliani’s fund and have it spread far and wide through the app.)
Insiders say Guiliani’s dwindling staff have made “several fruitless attempts” to get help from someone–anyone!–in Trumpland, but they’ve gone out of their way “not publicly voice their displeasure with the ex-president’s lack of action or financial relief.”
“We are allowed to call out the RNC and other Republican leaders,” one source says. “But not Donald Trump.”
Earlier this summer, Giuliani raised just under $10,000 to cover his legal bills on Fundly before the fundraising page vanished. He initially hoped to raise $5 million in two months.
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
8 Comments
Max
where’s your pal now?
remember that skit where you dressed in drag and he kissed you on the cheek? what happened to the love?
it was never there, you were never really friends.
you can’t do your profession anymore and you’ve run out of money.
look what you’ve done to yourself, Rudy.
Hank31
I don’t see how he could be broke. When he ended his term as mayor of NYC, he cashed in for millions and millions of dollars. Trading on his post-9/11 reputation, he set up a security consultant firm, which got huge contracts. He wrote a best-selling book. And he worked as a partner in a lucrative NYC law firm. And there’s speaking fees from when he was very popular. I find it hard to believe that he blew through all of that wealth when proceedings against him are only just starting up.
Cam
Trump inherited over $200 million dollars and is now bankrupt and in hundreds of millions of dollars of debt.
So why would it surprise you that Giuliani blew all his money?
TedV
Two expensive divorces, two kids with various issues, expensive homes on the Upper East Side and East Hampton, memberships at expensive clubs, being drummed out of your own law firm because the other partners were embarrassed by you. It adds up. I feel sorry for the guy… said no one ever.
GayEGO
Too bad he didn’t know that Trump would stiff him and cost him a lot of moolah!
Harley
WAMP wamp
My2CentsWorth
The biggest puzzle to me is despite the constant stream of damaging news about Trump and the way he treats/abuse people there are still many Trump supporters. Do they think that he will be willing to do anything for them? Really do anything?
GayEGO
I knew this was coming, Trump threw Giuliani under the bus! Trump lost the election so he adds Giuliani to his blame list. Rudy has to grapple with his finances because he was stiffed by Trump!