In Quotes

Rupert Everett is NOT a fan of cancel culture

By · 31 comments
Everett in ‘The Happy Prince’
“We’re in such a weird new world, a kind of Stasi it feels like to me, and if you don’t reflect exactly the right attitude, you risk everything just being destroyed for you by this judgmental, sanctimonious, intransigent, intractable, invisible cauldron of hags around in the virtual world.”–Actor Rupert Everett to The Advocate, sharing his thoughts on social media and cancel culture.