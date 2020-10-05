Rupert Everett is NOT a fan of cancel culture

“We’re in such a weird new world, a kind of Stasi it feels like to me, and if you don’t reflect exactly the right attitude, you risk everything just being destroyed for you by this judgmental, sanctimonious, intransigent, intractable, invisible cauldron of hags around in the virtual world.”–Actor Rupert Everett to The Advocate, sharing his thoughts on social media and cancel culture.
In Quotes
31 Comments
Liquid Silver
He has a very good point. It happens even if you slightly slip on not expanding on what you mean quite enough.
For example, I wholeheartedly wish President Trump a full and complete recovery.
…because first, I don’t wish harm on anybody and think that if you do you’re a piece of human garbage. And second, I definitely want him to feel his best when he gets to enjoy his defeat as the election results flow in.
thisisnotreal
@liquid silver, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t one of the people who DIDNT want him to recover, but I can see where your coming from and I respect it. Very practical way to think (and a little bit devious haha)
thisisnotreal
At the risk of being attacked myself, I somewhat agree with him. We’ve gotten to a weird place in society where the majority in any given situation dictates what the consensus will be, and quite often it feels like if you are one of the people who doesn’t completely surrender yourself to the Borg Collective then your deemed as the enemy. People then start viciously attacking you and trying to discredit you as a person for not falling in line with whatever the majority has decided the outlook or stance is going to be for that particular issue. I’m all for free thinking and coming to your own conclusions in your own time regardless of whatever popular opinion currently is, so in a way I can’t help but agree with him on that one.
Liquid Silver
Cool, I got moderated for expressing a nuanced opinion as an example below. Go, Queerty! Yes, you’re part of the problem!
(It was political and the most controversial things said were “politicians are corrupt” and “I would be called an idiot.”)
Moderate this (holding up a gesture).
iminheatlikeacat
I feel like you could have demonstrated his very point by leaving it at your first sentence: “At the risk of being attacked myself, I somewhat agree with him”. You feel there is a risk of you coming in for an attack for agreeing with someone’s non-offensive opinion. You felt that way and weighed up the decision and decided to speak out on it anyway. There will be plenty of people that decide that it’s not worth the risk of ‘putting their head above the parapet’ at the risk of being judged of wrongthink.
canadiankid
I agree with him and I agree with you. Well said.
Cam
Oh Please, for years Republicans, older people, and conservatives complained about “Political Correctness”.
Now they’re complaining about the same thing, they just call it “Cancel Culture”.
Basically the complaint is about people being held responsible for what they say and do. The only difference is, the victims of their behavior, instead of being irritated alone, can now call them out on Twitter and social media and point out their behavior.
iminheatlikeacat
And this has what exactly to do with left-leaning British actor Rupert Everett?
Paxbrother
Exactly, unless they want to cancel it (Drag Queen Storytime, Goodyear) in which case then it is fine. Just your standard stinking hypocrisy. Can Rupert give an example of someone who has been cancelled or is he just throwing a “you can’t say anything these days” out there and hoping it sticks.
Cam
@iminheatlikeacat
Everett is a member of the British Monarchist society and didn’t support the legalization of Same Sex Marriage. But yes, by all means, call him left leaning if it helps you deflect from the point.
Harley
Who is this? Is he known for something?
LumpyPillows
Google.
LumpyPillows
Rupert is right. Never been a fan of political correctness, but its gone beyond that and is now toxic. Liberals went from being right to becoming the problem.
Texasholdem
Tell it to Kathy Griffin and Colin Kapernick
WillParkinson
I’m sorry, Lumpy, but who was demanding that Kathy Griffin lose everything? Who was it that said ‘get that son of a bitch off the field’ and then said maybe he shouldn’t be in this country?
Paxbrother
And what’s “the problem” exactly?
Cam
Please provide any specifics
cwaigy
I always confront social media trolls and bullies. There is absolutely no excuse for their vindictive vicious disgusting hateful asshole behaviour. They can think what they like and behave the way they want, but expect a backlash. It’s that simple. Zero tolerance for bullying behaviour and a retaliation. 99% of the time they back down. I don’t put up with it.
Jack Meoff
Rupert Everett!…………didn’t we cancel him? Hahahahaha
trsxyz
I feel like his comment is accurate. And I missed the part where he aligned himself with either left-leaning or right-leaning practitioners of this phenomena.
DarkZephyr
Wow has he aged.
Jake123
The problem with cancel culture is that it’s selective. It’s only people we don’t like that end up being cancelled, or are against us politically. Not everyone is held accountable for their bad behaviour.
Paxbrother
It’s this whole “they are cancelling…”, there isn’t a Cancel Culture Head Office where they arrange it, so it’s basically saying “people on the internet who disagree”, so I don’t really get why it is a drama
Cam
Easy,
Because a problematic friend is less of a problem than an enemy.
If Ted Cruz, and man who has supported attacking LGBTQ rights and suppressing votes calls someone a F*ggot and somebody who has been an ally, supports our rights, and is advocating for equality does the same thing, that is a different situation because we can look at the entire picture.
Jake123
@Cam so cancel culture is less about holding people accountable and more about being a weapon? Ted Cruz deserves to be taken down but his bad behaviour does not excuse someone else’s.
Cam
Awww, it’s cute that you try to misunderstand to defend your point.
Holding people responsible for their actions. The owner of Chik Fil Et has been funding anti-LGBTQ hate groups for years. Boycotting him is me deciding not to support somebody who seeks to do me harm. And they only response REpublicans have is to cry about “Cancel culture”. But what they’re really saying is that I should be forced to hand money to somebody who wants to attack me.
But nice try.
Jake123
@Cam I understand completely. I don’t think you understand my point which is if you say something racist or homophobic you deserve to be held accountable for that no matter your politics.
And babe where you eat is your business, me personally I prefer McDonalds!!
Keep doing you x
Cam
@Jake123
And my point is, I’m more likely to forgive somebody who has a history of support, over someone who has a long history of bigotry and hate.
DK
Cancel culture = old white men whining about not being able to attack minorities without those minorities fighting back, like in the good old days where those groups knew their place.
Yawn.
If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. The same people who whine about cancel culture got Colin Kapernick and Kathy Griffith canceled. Tried to cancel Nordstrom and Hooters. Trended #CancelNetflix. And on and on and on.
Cancel culture is when the most powerful man on earth tries to lock up political opponents, fires whistle blowers, and puts BLM protestors under literal DOJ surveillance. Not “Waaaaa somebody was mean me on Facebook because I say stupid things.”
IG: @AllAmericanJock
Cam
::::Clapping:::
Apolodorus
The problem with cancel culture is that everyone bleating about about it is still not “cancelled”. Because “it” doesn’t exist.