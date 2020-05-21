Ryan O’Connell on gay sex: “For three months, I thought you could only have sex on your stomach”

Ryan O’Connell‘s critically-acclaimed series Special has been picked up for a second season by Netflix and he promises it’s going to have tons more gay sex inspired, of course, by his own awkward sexual experiences.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, O’Connell says he’s still “frustrated” that more TV shows don’t feature realistic gay sex and he hopes to change that.

“I’ve had to suffer through so many straight sex scenes and now everyone else has to pay,” the 33-year-old says.

He adds, “I think anything that still has a stigma attached to it just naturally excites me. I think there shouldn’t be any of that, especially with gay sex.”

O’Connell also shares a bit about his own sexual awakening, which was–you guessed it!–pretty awkward.

“I remember when I started having sex when I was 17–not to brag–I didn’t know anything about anal sex at all,” he recalls.

“I went to Barnes & Noble and got this book called Anal Pleasure and Health that was for straight people. L-O-actual-L… For, like, three months, I thought you could only have sex on your stomach.”

It’s unclear when Season 2 of Special will premiere, though O’Connell says it probably won’t be for a while.

After filming only about half of the season, the coronavirus pandemic forced production to shut down for the foreseeable future.

O’Connell adds that, while he’s super thrilled to be doing a second season of Special, he wouldn’t mind taking a step back eventually to work in a writers’ room for someone else’s show.

“I also am excited to work on another TV show that’s not mine, because when it’s your own thing, it’s so all-consuming,” he says.

“There’s something really pleasurable I think about being in service of someone else’s vision and helping them bring it to life–and not having to work 18 hours a day.”

