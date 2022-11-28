Sam Smith is all that and a bag of chips in mirror selfie showing off new tattoo

View this post on Instagram
“Unholy” hitmaker Sam Smith has added to the inkwork on their body. The genderqueer, non-binary singer took to Instagram to post an image of a new tattoo they had done on their stomach.
The ink is the word “Romance.” The lettering appears to be melting and dripping downward.
Smith tagged the New York-based tattoo artist, @babysfirstcig as the creator of the work. Babysfirstcig also posted images of the work, revealing they’d done two tattoos for Smith. The second was a small anchor motif at the base of Smith’s throat.
Smith, 30, has recently started using an anchor in their name logo.
The singer is still enjoying the worldwide success of their number one smash with Kim Petras, “Unholy,” off their new album, Gloria, out in January. The album release will be followed by a big European tour.
Last week, Smith dropped a new track. It’s a holiday single entitled, “Night Before Christmas.”
“This song was written by me and my beautiful and inspiring friend Simon Aldred,” Smith explained on Instagram. “We wanted to make a Christmas song that felt like LOVE on Christmas Eve. I hope you can feel the warmth we felt when making it & I hope it gets you excited for the holiday season x”
