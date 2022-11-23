Sam Smith slips into fishnets to tease seductive new follow-up track to “Unholy”

Fresh from the huge success of their huge track with Kim Petras, “Unholy”, Sam Smith has teased fans with a snippet of a new track.

Smith has previously revealed their fourth album, Gloria, will be out early next year. They have released the track listing and are now posting clips of new tracks to social media.

Yesterday, while flexing their legs in a pair of fishnet tights, Smith teased a seductive track entitled “Six Shots”. It features the lyrics “Better with the lights on, we can play my favorite song.”

Sam Smith on making “Unholy”

Meanwhile, Smith revealed more this week about the recording of “Unholy”. The smash recently topped the charts in the US, the UK, and elsewhere.

Smith was a guest on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast. Talking about “Unholy”, which they described as a “queer Bonnie & Clyde” track, Smith said Petras’ part didn’t initially feel right.

“It was such a powerful day. It was a room full of some of the biggest pop writers in the world,” they said. “All straight guys. And me and Kim were there. And her part of the song was starting to go down this road that felt a bit… it just didn’t feel right? It honestly didn’t feel queer. It didn’t feel like us.”

“I remember, it was like four or five o’clock in the afternoon. She had been recording for hours. And me and her just had this chat and we were like, ‘No, no, no. We need to scrap everything we’ve done, and rewrite it,’” Smith recalled.

“And she went in and it was unbelievable. She basically wrote the entire melody in one take, and then we came in and we worked on the lyrics for her verse. And it was just so fun.”

Gloria is released on January 27, 2023. Check out the artwork below.