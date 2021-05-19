Is this Samantha’s replacement in the ‘Sex and the City’ revival?

Actress Sara Ramírez has joined the cast of And Just Like That, the new sequel series to Sex and the City.

BroadwayWorld reports that Ramírez will step into the role of Che Diaz, a non-binary, Latin stand-up comic and podcaster. Diaz’s podcast will also feature frequent guest Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), and will also discuss gender and sexual fluidity.

Ramírez joins returning stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon in the limited series, which will catch up with the Sex and the City ladies trying to navigate life in their 50s. The character of Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall, will reportedly not appear in the show. Cattrall has long expressed disinterest in returning to the role.

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy will know Sara Ramírez from her role as Callie Torres on the popular show. Ramírez appeared on Grey’s from 2006 to 2019. She also boasts a prolific stage career, with roles in The Vagina Monologues, A Class Act and Spamalot, the latter of which won her a Tony Award. Also of note: Ramírez identifies as bisexual and nonbinary.

Production on And Just Like That is slated to begin in New York this summer. The 10-episode series will stream on HBO Max, though a release date has yet to be announced.