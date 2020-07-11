San Francisco expected to open golden gates for bathhouses after three decades

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will soon vote on a measure that would allow gay bathhouses to reopen around the city.
Bathhouses once served as the gathering place for queer men before the AIDS epidemic forced them to close in the 1980s. Now, more than 30 years after the city ordered their closure, it looks like the once-popular venues could make a comeback…at least after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To be clear, this ordinance does not and will not require or allow the reopening of adult sex venues in San Francisco before it is safe to do so as part of our COVID-19 reopening,” said gay District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman. He further clarified that the measure–which he sponsored–will “allow for adult sex venues to be part of our economic and cultural recovery when it is safe to do so.”
Mandelman’s measure passed through the Public Safety and Neighborhood Services Committee in a unanimous 3-0 vote. The full Board of Supervisors will vote on the measure on July 21. Should it pass, the Department of Health will have to comply with the ordinance by January 1 of next year.
In the 1970s, bathhouses thrived in San Francisco as well as in many other major American cities. The onset of AIDS created an enormous stigma around the bathhouses, however, and in 1984 a court forced their closure as a means of curbing the spread of HIV. Now, in an age of PrEP and renewed LGBTQ rights, Rafael Mandelman says the time has come to make a change.
“During the 1970s and early 1980s, bathhouses were a focal point of gay social life in San Francisco and were important community meeting places where friends would gather to share stories, dance to the latest disco hits or watch a live show,” Mandelman notes. “COVID-19 has resulted in the closure of many small businesses, a deadening of our neighborhood commercial corridors and record unemployment in San Francisco and around the country. I hope this ordinance will make the operation of adult sex venues more feasible and will encourage the opening of new businesses that will aid in our economic recovery.”
5 Comments
Kangol2
Whew! I was going to say, don’t do this before there’s an effective vaccine or treatment regimen (plasma, etc.) for Covid-19, because it’ll otherwise be an unnecessary, avoidable man-made catastrophe. If they haven’t already done so, they should also mandate that every bathhouse provide free PrEP, condoms, lube, STD screenings, and anything else that will ensure safe(r) sex!
ryeguypdx
I’m impressed that we’re at a place, culturally, where we can reopen bath houses. Just a shrug, and a hope that they still matter. It seems like a tough business, with the apps being what they are. But if anyplace can make it work, it’s SF. I remember visiting about 10 years ago, and how casual everyone was about Steamworks, the bath house in Berkeley. If someone got their heart broke, or just couldn’t get laid on a particular night, they’d just head over the bridge. I went once, but Steamworks was so industrial and sinister, black lights and pounding techno. The ride over the bridge was the best part.
1898
the average rent price for a small apartment in San Francisco is $3,629 a month. that’s over $43,000 a year just for rent and nothing else
San Francisco has over 9,000 homeless inhabitants, and 75% of those homeless folks previously had homes in San Francisco
and the board is spending time, money, and political capital on… public sex?
i don’t even know what to say to that
Harley
Agreed. It’s like when I was young cruising the city parks at night was a way of hooking up. Not so much now.
Chrisk
The boomers and Gen X’s will love this but will the millennial’s and now Gen Z’s even use them? I’m in Gen X so I have no idea.
Although I am kind of sentimental about the past and traditions so I’m liking it. 😉