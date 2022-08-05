Sarah Ferguson just did something surprising

Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, has bought a new house. The purchase of the $6million mews property in London’s swanky Mayfair neighborhood has raised eyebrows amongst royal watchers. Everyone’s wondering where on earth she got the money.

Twelve years ago, Ferguson said in an interview on US TV that she was “continually on the verge of financial bankruptcy”. The former Weight Watchers ambassador has suffered a string of failed business ventures since that time.

She divorced Prince Andrew in the 1990s. However, the two remain very close and still share a home together: The grace and favor Royal Lodge in Windsor, owned by the Queen.

Ferguson has steadfastly stood by her ex-husband during his recent legal woes in the US over historical sexual assault claims.

Related: Fergie’s latest comments about Prince Andrew raise eyebrows

Sources first told The Sun about the purchase of the Mayfair property. They said Ferguson was buying it as a future investment for her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. She intends to restore it and rent it out. She will not live in the Mayfair house herself.

A spokesperson for Prince Andrew says he was not involved with the purchase in any way.

A spokesperson for Ferguson, 62, has confirmed the sale, but would give no further details about the price or the state of Ferguson’s finances.

It’s believed Ferguson bought the property from the Duke of Westminster, a friend of the Royal Family who owns a huge swathe of property across central London and is one of the UK’s richest men.

Sarah Ferguson: Books and YouTube

Ferguson has enjoyed some success in the last year with her publishing. Her debut romantic novel (co-written with a more established author), Her Heart For A Compass sold around 1,000 copies on its first week of release. This was enough to place it at number ten on The Times Hardback chart in the UK.

After this, Ferguson signed a 22-book deal with Australian publisher, Serenity Press. All those books will also be co-written.

Related: Sarah Ferguson signs a 22-book deal and no, that’s not a typo

She also has a YouTube channel, which is mainly videos of her reading children’s books. Here’s a recent one in which she reads a pro-LGBTQ-themed picture book entitled It’s Ok To Be Me.

In February, despite strenuously denying sexual assault claims, Prince Andrew agreed to a financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre in the civil case brought against him in New York. It’s estimated that settlement landed in the region of $10-14million.

The prince is attempting to sell what is believed to be his main asset. This is a $22million luxury ski chalet in Verbier, Switzerland. However, legal complications have held it up and the sale has yet to complete.

Speaking of Ferguson’s new acquisition, a source told The Sun: “This is a beautiful home — it’s not huge, but it’s picturesque and in one of the very smartest areas of London.

“If the girls are going to inherit it at some stage they’re extremely lucky.

“It’s a short walk from the best bars and restaurants in the city, beautiful parks and other hot spots. But God knows where the money has come from — everyone thought they were totally skint.”