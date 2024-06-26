Kristi Noem all but confirmed she won’t be Trump’s #2 in the 2024 presidential election when she told Meet the Press last weekend that she hadn’t received any vetting paperwork. Now, it sounds like Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who’s name has also been floated around as a possible VP pick, is also out of the running.

In an interview with Talk Business & Politics, Arkansas’ gay-hating governor was asked if she would accept a role–any role–in a potential second Trump dictatorial regime administration, should he offer one to her.

Sanders, who served as White House press secretary under Trump from 2017 to 2019, politely declined.

“I love the job I have,” she said. “I’m excited to be back in Arkansas.”

Arkansas, however, seems far less excited about her. The 41-year-old political nepo baby’s poll numbers have been on a steady downward trend ever since she took office in January 2023.

A report by Morning Consult published in April found her approval rating had dropped to 56%, compared to 61% when she started her term. At the same time, her disapproval rating had risen to 35%, up from 27% when she first took office.

More concerning, however, was the fact that the poll found her approval rating among GOP voters had fallen even further, down 12 points since she first took office, despite her efforts to pander to her base by doing things like installing a “Don’t Say Gay” law, banning gender-affirming care for minors, and policing drag shows.

Speaking to Talk Business & Politics, Sanders hinted that, even though voters seem to like her less and less the more they get to know her, she still plans to run for reelection in 2026.

“I think we’re doing really great things and I look forward to keeping this job for the next six and a half years,” she said.

It’s unclear what “really great things” Sanders could possibly be talking about considering Arkansas currently ranks fourth worst state in the nation when it comes to households living below the federal poverty level, second worst state in the nation when it comes to public safety, and absolute worst in the nation when it comes to overall health.

Last month, Politico published a damning report about life in Arkansas under her failed leadership.

The article, titled “A Governor Who Doesn’t Seem to Have Much Interest in Governing Arkansas,” juxtaposed images of the 41-year-old out on the campaign trail flaunting designer clothes alongside horror stories from local residents, including struggling farmers being forced to kill their animals and parents of disabled children who have been dumped from Medicaid by her administration.

With Sanders seemingly out of the running, it remains to be seen who Trump will pick to be his #2.

During a campaign stop in Philadelphia over the weekend, the convicted ex-president told NBC News he will “most likely” announce who it is at tomorrow’s presidential debate.

“They’ll be there,” the 78-year-old, convicted ex-president said. “I think we have a lot of people coming.”

Biden and Trump will face off in the first of two presidential debates at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate at the network’s studios in Atlanta, Georgia, the same state where Trump is currently charged with election racketeering.

