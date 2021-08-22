TIKTALK

Secrets from the FraternityX set, tips for the bathhouse, & a super romantic Grindr date

By

Now that there’s nothing to watch on OnlyFans anymore, switch over to TikTok and check out some of the best you might have missed this week:

A bunch of gays went to hibachi.

@miikemarinCan’t take us anywhere #gay #gaytok #nycgay #hibachi

♬ original sound – michael

A man confronted the Wyoming bar encouraging the murder of gays.

@whatsupimtyThis is the Eagles Nest in Cheyenne, Wy. #TShirtSaga #EqualityState #Equality #Gay #LGBT #ThatsWy #EatFreshRefresh #CODAduets #xyzbca #Karen

♬ original sound – Ty

Rob Carlo‘s Grindr date took him to an island.

@robbcarlooshould i date him? #gay

♬ Silenzio Bruno. Chiquitita by ABBA slowed – ur loved

The gay child came home for dinner.

@griffinmaxwellbrooksMy mother is always baffled (in her RBG shirt) #camp #lgbtq

♬ original sound – GMB

A FraternityX model spilled some tea.

@jockcollegebroTips working on #FraternityX coming from a model who works with them! Me ☺️ #fratguys #adultentertainer #singelife #fortheboys

♬ original sound – Masyn

Ed Hansen‘s decorating scheme gave him away.

@edhansenAm I gayyy? #lgbtq #interiordesign #interiors #interdesigner #interiorstyling #fypシ #fyp

♬ original sound – afunctioninggay

Ashton Ray channeled Wendy Williams.

@ashray♬ original sound – Ashton Ray

A bathhouse employee gave tips for the best time to come.

@rubbersaunaboyWorking at a #gaysauna We get a variety of ages. but what’s wrong with an older gentleman? #gaybathhouse #gaytiktok #lgbt #gaytok

♬ original sound – A

Dads gave advice at Pride.

@sureblockholmesWe talked about kumquats and drywall anchors for forty minutes. #wlw #pride2021 #queer #alphabetmafia #lesbiantiktok #nonbinarytiktok

♬ The Home Depot Beat – The Home Depot

And a dog chose between his two dads.

@tyceallenLike Lizzo once said, truth hurts… #fyp

♬ Be A Clown – ָ࣪ ۰♥︎ angiehx ࣪꒷