Secrets from the FraternityX set, tips for the bathhouse, & a super romantic Grindr date

Now that there’s nothing to watch on OnlyFans anymore, switch over to TikTok and check out some of the best you might have missed this week:
A bunch of gays went to hibachi.
@miikemarinCan’t take us anywhere #gay #gaytok #nycgay #hibachi
A man confronted the Wyoming bar encouraging the murder of gays.
@whatsupimtyThis is the Eagles Nest in Cheyenne, Wy. #TShirtSaga #EqualityState #Equality #Gay #LGBT #ThatsWy #EatFreshRefresh #CODAduets #xyzbca #Karen
Rob Carlo‘s Grindr date took him to an island.
@robbcarlooshould i date him? #gay
The gay child came home for dinner.
@griffinmaxwellbrooksMy mother is always baffled (in her RBG shirt) #camp #lgbtq
A FraternityX model spilled some tea.
@jockcollegebroTips working on #FraternityX coming from a model who works with them! Me ☺️ #fratguys #adultentertainer #singelife #fortheboys
Ed Hansen‘s decorating scheme gave him away.
@edhansenAm I gayyy? #lgbtq #interiordesign #interiors #interdesigner #interiorstyling #fypシ #fyp
Ashton Ray channeled Wendy Williams.
@ashray♬ original sound – Ashton Ray
A bathhouse employee gave tips for the best time to come.
@rubbersaunaboyWorking at a #gaysauna We get a variety of ages. but what’s wrong with an older gentleman? #gaybathhouse #gaytiktok #lgbt #gaytok
Dads gave advice at Pride.
@sureblockholmesWe talked about kumquats and drywall anchors for forty minutes. #wlw #pride2021 #queer #alphabetmafia #lesbiantiktok #nonbinarytiktok
And a dog chose between his two dads.
@tyceallenLike Lizzo once said, truth hurts… #fyp
SPEEDOSWIMMER
“Immodium is your best friend”
Dymension
Tee hee! I thought I was the only one who used Immodium! Yes, for that reason!