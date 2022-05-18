Same-sex wedding dance goes viral, with a little help from Jennifer Lopez

A wedding dance performed by two gay grooms in Australia has gone viral online, three years after it took place.

Daniel Assetta is an actor who stars in the Australian version of Hamilton. He married his husband, Tobias Madden, in 2019.

At their wedding reception, they performed a dance to ​​Jennifer Lopez’s 1999 hit ‘Let’s Get Loud’.

To mark their third anniversary, Assetta posted a video clip to his TikTok account last week. It racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

You can also check it out on YouTube.

Related: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wouldn’t be anywhere today without this legendary gay icon

Somehow, it also reached the eyes of Jennifer Lopez, who shared it on one of her Instagram stories.

Assetta was blown away, sharing another video to TikTok of himself seeing J-Lo’s story. With Lopez’s help, the original TokTok video has now amassed over 5.7million views.

Many have praised the way the men chose to celebrate their matrimony.

“This is the perfect amount of extra,” said one. Another quipped, “When two extroverts find each other and fall in love 🥰🥰🥰”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Assetta (@dassetta)

Related: Ross Mathews marries partner Wellinthon Garcia in Puerto Vallarta

According to Star Observer, Assetta is currently starring in the Melbourne production of Hamilton. He met his husband on a previous production of Cats, in which they both performed. Madden has since become an author, penning the books Anything But Fine and Take a Bow, Noah Mitchell.

Happy anniversary, guys!