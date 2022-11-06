Squirrel Dad’s Halloween loot, plus size men’s fashion, & Stephen Amell’s cryo shower

Get to know Taylor Swift’s hot new opening act OWENN, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
The classroom renovation got final approval.
@mannymendoza32 #imdone #yasqueen #kidssaythedarnestthings #funny #instagram #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Manny Mendoza
Peanut the Squirrel went trick-or-treating.
@peanut_the_squirrel12 Happy halloween! 😂 #fyp #fypp #fpy #viral #video #instagram #tiktok #fun #funny #cute #halloween #pet #squirrel #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #viral #video #fpyシ❥ #fypシ゚viral🖤 ♬ Halloween – AShamaluevMusic
The sports teacher flashed a smile.
@alexis_cidis Always with a smile #foryou #sport #fy #teacher #sportsteacher #school #fy ♬ Paro – Speed Up TikTok – Nej’
Stephen Amell froze himself.
@stephenamellI’ll take the Captain America treatment please…
Seven tops and one bottom came together.
@jonintriago Catch me on @Jubilee, full video in my bio 😋 #fyp #foryou #parati #jubilee #bi ♬ original sound – jonintriago
Reese Gonzales wore a spooky speedo.
@reesegonzales Even if I have practice at least I’m rockin some fun spooky speedo prints 🎃 #arena #swimoutlet #swim #spooky #swimmer #swimteam #practice #holiday #halloween ♬ original sound – user98664301293
Loosey’s rich gay brother was in town.
@looseyisbackagain Replying to @andrew_nyc99 my rich gay bro is always here #rich #gay #lgbt #lgbt🌈 #foodtiktok #fyp ♬ Lavender Haze – Taylor Swift
Mauricio Amaral healed his inner child.
@itsjustatalk Being a little vulnerable #gay #latinx #latinxcreatives #latinostiktok #gaytiktok #gaylatino #queertiktok #queer #trickortreat #trickortreating #adulting #halloween #candy #healingmyinnerchild #healingtiktok #childofimmigrants ♬ original sound – itsjustatalk
Posh Heat made his own space.
@poshheat INSPO VS FIT #fashion #fashiontiktok #plussizeedition #gay #fyp ♬ girlfriend the bridge hemlocke springs nov 2nd – Hemlocke Springs
And StanChris ran into Brandon Morgan, the viral Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell sergeant.
@stanchrissss who recognizes the photo? 😯@morgothecorgo ♬ original sound – stanchris
3 Comments
SDR94103
slow sad day on the vid page.
brian6767
That sports teacher is now MY favorite sports teacher, too!
abfab
“Hey Bri, coach wants to see you in his office immediately!”