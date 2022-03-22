Steven Seagal’s weird bromance with Vladimir Putin just got weirder

The weirdness surrounding actor Steven Seagal continues to grow. Newly unearthed audio recordings feature the 67-year-old actor boasting about working for the CIA. If his claims are true, he could pose a substantial threat to US national security.

Seagal, known for his roles in Under Siege and Machete, has long espoused his love of Russian President Vladamir Putin. In a 2014 interview following Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, he referred to Putin as “one of the great living world leaders.” Putin personally granted Seagal Russian citizenship in 2016 and in 2018 named him a Special Russian Envoy to the United States.

Sounds like the pair are very close, indeed.

Radar Online now reports that US authorities have found Seagal’s ties to Putin concerning for some time. That’s unlikely to change now that private investigator Paul Barresi has unearthed the damning new recording of Seagal boasting about his ties to the CIA.

Seagal made the remarks in 1988 as part of an interview for Gallery Magazine, though the interview itself never ran.

“I don’t really like to talk about what I have done in the field, and I don’t,” he is allegedly heard saying. “You can say that I’ve worked for people who were in the CIA and worked for the CIA. Sure, I’ve worked with people like that, but I’ve always admired the people that can count.”

“I’m very bad with numbers and times and dates,” he continues. “(I’m) very bad at all that stuff. I just go on automatic pilot and I just react to everything that’s happening—and afterward, I have a fairly clear recollection but it’s not, you know, very exact. You’ve met people that are the real thing, and you look at them and you know—and none of us talk about it, you know, that I know of.”

In the same recording, Seagal also makes disparaging remarks about women, referring to them as “f*cking wh*res and c*nts.”

Charming.

News of the recording follows statements earlier this week made by Seagal in which he expressed support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other,” he told Fox News. “My prayers are that both countries will come to a positive, peaceful resolution where we can live & thrive together in peace.”

Note to Mr. Seagal: families generally don’t invade one another’s homes and murder each other.

Somehow, we have a hard time believing Seagal’s CIA claims, though his ongoing bromance with Putin does still creep us out. Twitter has some thoughts of its own…

