Straight white influencer posts sexy gay pride selfie to support Black Lives Matter… Wait, what?

Benno Peters is an aspiring influencer from Amsterdam. This week, he posted a photo of himself showing off his six pack and holding a rainbow flag to show his support for… Black Lives Matter? Not only that, but… he’s not gay? Wait… what???
“Rest In Peace George Floyd!,” Peters wrote. “It felt like my heart broke when I saw him being treated like that, no body deserves this! It should not matter what your skin looks like, where you are from, what religion you have, if you are gay, transgender, IT SHOULD NOT MATTER!”
He continued by saying “we are all the same” but that it’s “very sad for those that use Floyd as an excuse to raid and use violence.”
“I understand that people feel angry, the one thing that really makes me angry is injustice, and I felt a lot of injustice when I saw Floyd’s video,” he added. “But we should not let our anger take over because this will only devide [sic] us even more.”
Peters concluded the post by calling on people to unite and honor Floyd and everyone else who has “lost their invaluable lives because of injustice like this!”
?? (Edit: Some people that don’t know me assumed I made this about myself here but that was never my intention. I am not gay or transgender. This is about standing up against what I believe is injustice. My only intention is to support the Black Lives Matter movement! ?) Rest In Peace George Floyd! ??? It felt like my heart broke when I saw him being treated like that, no body deserves this! It should not matter what your skin looks like, where you are from, what religion you have, if you are gay, transgender, IT SHOULD NOT MATTER! ??? ?? In the end we are all the same, and we should treat each other like that, like how you treat family! ?I am proud of the protesters that try to create change peacefully, but very sad for those that use Floyd as an excuse to raid and use violence. ? ?? We must unite to strive for a better world but violence is not the way! ?? As Floyd's brother said according to ABC news that he worries that the violence overshadows Floyd’s legacy. We can not let this happen! ? ?? From many friends I have heard how stores in their states are raided, how cars are set on fire, how people fight each other, and many people are getting scared in their own house! And I understand that people feel angry, the one thing that really makes me angry is injustice, and I felt a lot of injustice when I saw Floyd's video. ? ?? But we should not let our anger take over because this will only devide us even more, we should unite now more than ever to honour Floyd and also the others before him that have lost their invaluable lives because of injustice like this! We owe it to them! Stay strong my friends. Much Love! ?? #UnitePeacefullyForChange #Injustice #Timeforchange
OK, we should start by saying that we believe Peters’ heart was in the right place, and we appreciate that he considers himself an LGBTQ ally and a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement (which, just for the record, has its own flag). Unfortunately, his post didn’t land well with, frankly, anyone.
“Typical white privilege discourse,” one commenter wrote.
“Nice message but inappropriate photo,” another person said.
“You know that Stonewall was a riot and not a protest?” a third person asked.
To which someone else responded, “He doesn’t know cos [sic] he’s clearly not possessing much in the way of intellect.”
“He doesn’t care about gay people, gay history, he’s only here to get our attention for likes,” someone else opined.
Oh, but it didn’t stop there.
“That the photo has NOTHING to do with the supporting of ‘BLM’ movement,” yet another person pointed out. “THIS IS NUTS.”
“Dude you are clueless,” someone else added.
“Somehow you have made it about yourself and that’s insensitive,” another commenter remarked. “Fair message, but the picture is cringe.”
We could go on, but we think you get the point.
After seeing the response, Peters added an update to his post, writing:
Edit: Some people that don’t know me assumed I made this about myself here but that was never my intention. I am not gay or transgender. This is about standing up against what I believe is injustice. My only intention is to support the Black Lives Matter movement!
Peters then attempted a “do over” of sorts on #BlackoutTuesday when he posted a black square to his Instagram page, along with a Martin Luther King, Jr. quote and his own message about unity and speaking out against injustice.
“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends. “ — Martin Luther King Jr. ~ We can no longer be silent! Your voice matters more than you think! I know it can be scary to speak up, and there will be some negative people that will judge you, but we don’t do it for them. ~ We do it for the beautiful black souls that have lost their lives because of horrific police brutality. ? And for those that are still oppressed till this day! We do it for justice. We do it because we know it’s the right thing to do. Speak up against injustice! Together we stand! ??#BlackOutTuesday
The second post went over slightly better than the previous day’s one; however, it still drew some criticism.
“No abs?” one person asked.
“I’m surprised it’s not a pic of your abs… in black,” another person noted.
“Delete that disgusting previous pic,” a third person remarked. “Be respectful.”
Bless his heart.
Chrisk
Oh please. This is Instagram. Basically D list celebrities showing off their hot half naked bodies. Like anyone’s paying attention to his mind anyways.
What’s next. Complaining about Porn stars not giving proper their respect too.
Chrisk
I gotta say though. This dude sure won the genetics lottery.
WSnyder
Not everyone with good intentions is a Marksmen. Some people won’t be a perfect Wordsmith when trying to express themselves and others will misfire on messaging. We all could do better I think but let’s not tear down people just because they could have messaged their support a little better.
Someone once said ‘Trying is always enough’.
Black Pegasus
So are we supposed to be mad at him or nah? I get confused sometimes because each week it seems there’s a new headline that requires our faux outrage.