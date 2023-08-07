Suggestive photo of Andrew Garfield and his male friend on a boat has the internet at sea

Image Credit: Andrew Garfield in ‘Mainstream,’ IFC Films

Are Andrew Garfield’s Spidey senses always tingling? They must be, because no matter where the Spider-Man actor jets off to, the cameras seem to follow.

Last summer, Garfield was vacationing in Bali when he ran into some fans who couldn’t resist taking a selfie (and we’re so grateful they did because Garfield looks great in them).

This year, he’s enjoying some time off in Italy—near Positano, to be specific—where he’s been cruising along the Tyrrhenian Sea with some pals on a gorgeous yacht.

But what happens along the Amalfi Coast doesn’t necessarily stay there, because paparazzi have spotted the actor in a rather compromising position, snapping a photo that has inspired hundreds of thousands of (gay) imaginations to run wild.

Andrew Garfield with some friends in Italy (NEWS) pic.twitter.com/FuqeI7YZ8J — Andrew Garfield comfort (@dailyyandrew) August 6, 2023

So, what are we looking at here? Well, that’s Garfield front and center, hunched over while, a behind him, a friend is either either giving him a nice back massage or maybe applying some sunscreen. (Don’t forget your SPF, kids!)

But the whole thing’s framed just so, making it appear that none of the men pictures are wearing any clothing. Not to mention, Garfield sure seems to be enjoying his *ahem* deep-tissue massage from the back.

The photo initially gained some traction when it was shared by the Andrew Garfield stan account @dailyyandrew on Twitter/X—hilariously tagged with an all-caps “NEWS” in parentheses, so you know its urgent—but it garnered a whole new level of attention after it was shared by popular entertainment news account, @PopBase. It’s got over 27.7 million views and counting!

Naturally, the folks we collectively refer to as Gay Twitter™ (Dd we have to call them Gay X™ now?) have been having a field day with this one, sharing that the image is making them feel all types of ways:

this single handledly might require me to take a sick PTO day tomorrow https://t.co/CeMVG4Fl6I — Bhald Bhaddie (@teejslipko) August 6, 2023

I have these friends too btw https://t.co/IZVaRq1CZx — fernando (@sulIenboy) August 6, 2023

Andrew Garfield getting topped on the side of a yacht (GAY) https://t.co/cH0LMGSySk — M (@mattprisco) August 6, 2023

Others have drawn parallels between this image and those of his fellow Spider-Man Tom Holland in the AppleTV+ series The Crowded Room, in which his character is shown getting a little action from behind…

Whats with all the Spidermen getting backshots these days?? pic.twitter.com/tlS0EoGs7y — Vec (@YungVec) August 6, 2023

… while others see a group of men on a nice boat off the coast of Italy and can only think of one thing:

these the type of men that tried to kill jennifer coolidge on that one show https://t.co/0LTJhFXTHm — janito (@yassnito) August 6, 2023

Look, whatever’s going on here, we’re all for it. Live your life, Andrew—take in all Italy has to offer.

And, really, the takeaway here should be that Garfield looks great, as ever. The star will turn 40 later this month and still rocks a superhero bod, prompting a wave of thirst every time he takes his shirt off.

Here’s to Garfield’s endless summer!

NEW: More pics of Andrew Garfield at the Tyrrhenian Sea in Italy ????? pic.twitter.com/tTd4XMREHP — Andrew Garfield Biggest Fan ? (@andrgarfield_39) August 4, 2023

can’t stop thinking about this photo of andrew garfield diving pic.twitter.com/DFH1UHjsZM — Homo Honey (@DixPeyton) August 4, 2023

god bless andrew garfield and his trips to italy. pic.twitter.com/H3wnAHKfYQ — Nafis (@nafss_1998) August 5, 2023