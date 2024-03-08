The library is open: 10 Ru-vealing, must-read memoirs from the wide world of drag

RuPaul on ‘SNL,’ Image Credit: NBC

Since the meteoric rise of RuPaul’s Drag Race into mainstream appreciation, several queens from the show have forged admirable multi-hyphenate careers in entertainment—including TV shows, podcasts, world tours, and, yes, books!

This week, the “queen of drag” himself RuPaul’s released The House Of Hidden Meanings, his revealing memoir, which was met with critical acclaim and awe from readers thanks its candor and the vast range of topics the legend tackles. So, while you’re on the way to the bookstore to pick it up, we wanted to remind you of other queens—of Drag Race fame and otherwise—whose own memoirs have graced shelves in recent years.

Below, find 10 must-read works of nonfiction from queens you know and love, and hopefully one or two that will be a new find for you!