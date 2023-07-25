The reason why Dan Levy, Bowen Yang, Ben Platt & Jonathan Groff weren’t able to make ‘Barbie’ gay AF

Barbie-mania has taken over the world–and your news feed!

After blowing away the box office by taking in $162 million this weekend, the pink-tastic Greta Gerwig film starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as her self-esteem-challenged sidekick Ken, is all anyone can talk about.

In addition to the two leads, the film features a star-studded cast of other Barbies and Kens including Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, John Cena, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa, as well as America Ferrara, Will Ferrell, Rhea Pearlman, and Helen Mirren in non-doll roles.

As far as queer cast members, the film boasts the talents of Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie, Hari Nef as Dr. Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, and Scott Evans as Ken #3.

Just so we’re clear #barbie wouldn’t have worked without Kate McKinnon Weird Barbie pic.twitter.com/ZPFLfyS4BJ — Ashley from Ladies Get Paid ??? (@AshleyLLouise) July 23, 2023

In addition, the movie highlights two “gay Kens” with the inclusion of Sugar Daddy Ken and Earring Magic Ken, and the queer-coded character of Allan, played by hetero actor Michael Cera.

But now comes news that Barbie was set to have even more gay representation with a devastating report that four out and proud actors were in the running to join the ensemble cast until life got in the way.

In a new interview, the film’s casting directors, Allison Jones and Lucy Bevan, disclosed Dan Levy, Ben Platt and Bowen Yang had to pull themselves out of Ken-tention due to pandemic conflicts with the film’s scheduling.

“They were, I’m not kidding, really bummed they couldn’t do it,” Jones told Vanity Fair.

Because Barbie was filmed mostly in London, COVID protocols required the cast to remain abroad for three months and that made Levy, Platt and Yang unable to take part in the production. Sadly, we’ll never know the fabulous Ken energy the trio would have added to the Gosling Gang.

To add to the the queer tears, Jonathan Groff was initially who Gerwig wanted for the role of Allan, Ken’s special buddy. But due to the same production constraints, the Frozen star had to turn down the role.

“Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m typing this, but I can’t do Allan,'”Jones told the publication.

While we’re sure Groff would have killed it and made Allan a true gay icon, Cera has clearly won over the internet with his portrayal of the heroic character.

new hyperfixation unlocked. Michael cera in the barbie movie doing his lil dancey dance, he’s for the girls and the gays ?? pic.twitter.com/BYCfnnBOoW — becca ? (@danoskeoghan) July 21, 2023

Check out more reactions to Dan Levy, Bowen Yang, Ben Platt, and Jonathan Groff missing out of being in Barbie below:

