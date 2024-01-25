The Trump White House was fueled by prescription drugs, shocking new report finds

When Donald Trump was in office, chaos infected all parts of his administration, right down to the White House pharmacy.
A new report from the Department of Defense Inspector General found the Trump White House Medical Unit’s pharmacy failed to comply with an array of federal laws and regulations governing the distribution of prescription drugs, Rolling Stone reports.
The inquiry started in 2018 after the Officer of Inspector General received complaints regarding improper practices within the medical unit. The 80-page report mostly includes findings from 2017-19, the height of Trump’s presidency.
Investigators conducted in-person inspections and spoke with over 120 officials before publishing their findings. They concluded the “White House Medical Unit provided a wide range of health care and pharmaceutical services to ineligible White House staff in violation of Federal law and regulation and DoD policy. Additionally, the White House Medical Unit dispensed prescription medications, including controlled substances, to ineligible White House staff.”
One of the more damning details is a quote from one witness, who told investigators pharmacy staff would often provide White House officials with go-bags of medication before embarking on overseas trips.
The witness indicated there was no formal process when it came to doling out drugs. The protocol was “ask and you shall receive.”
“A lot of times the senior staff would come by or their staff representatives … would come by the residence clinic to pick it up. And it was very much a, ‘Hey, I’m here to pick this up for Ms. X.’ And the expectation was we just go ahead and pass it out,” said the whistle blower.
Two of the most commonly abused medications were Ambien and Provigil, the witness says. The former is a sedative used to treat insomnia, while the latter is a stimulant used to treat narcolepsy.
Apparently, when Trump Administration officials traveled the globe, they needed to go up and come back down.
This DoD report isn’t the first time we’ve heard about drug abuse in the Trump Administration. Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson, who’s now a MAGA-pilled congressman from Texas, was apparently laissez-faire when it came to prescribing medication.
In fact, White House staff called Jackson “candy man,” current and former colleagues told Senate investigators.
Witnesses say Jackson regularly wrote himself prescriptions, and when he couldn’t, ordered an assistant to cover for him. One nurse recalls Jackson providing a “large supply” of Percocet, an opioid medication, to a White House staffer, according to USA Today.
Jackson withdrew as the nominee to lead the Department of Veteran Affairs when the revelations came to light in 2018.
The timing of Rolling Stone‘s report comes on the heels of Trump implying another high-ranking politician, without evidence, is abusing drugs himself. Following the New Hampshire primary, Trump said Gov. Chris Sununu, who endorsed Nikki Haley, has “gotta be on something.”
Trump also accused Joe Biden of drug abuse during the 2020 election.
“I think there’s probably – possibly – drugs involved,” he said on Fox News. “That’s what I hear. I mean, there’s possibly drugs. I don’t know how you can go from being so bad where you can’t even get out a sentence … ”
Ever scatterbrained, Trump didn’t finish his thought, of course.
In a classic case of projection, Trump loyalists pounced on the Biden Administration last summer, when Secret Service found cocaine in a White House common area.
Even without drugs, members of the Trump Administration, and the disgraced ex-president himself, probably weren’t acting of sound mind. At the tail end of his presidency, a lecturer in psychiatry at Yale University published a piece in Politico detailing how harboring grievances activates “the same neural reward circuitry as narcotics.”
“Although these are new findings and the research in this area is not yet settled, what this suggests is that similar to the way people become addicted to drugs or gambling, people may also become addicted to seeking retribution against their enemies—revenge addiction,” writes James Kimmel Jr.
Hmmm. Does that sound like somebody we know? Drugs are no match for an aggrieved mind.
