This just in! Taylor Swift & Gay Twitter™ agree on one thing: Charlie Puth

If there’s one thing Taylor Swift is known for, it’s penning candid tunes that feel like a straight-up rip from our diaries.

And that continues to be the case on her conspicuously-titled new album The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped on Friday (April 19).

Within 12 hours, the 31-track album –– yes, 31! –– became Spotify’s “most streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far” and ignited fierce debate amongst the amateur pop-music critics of Gay Twitter X.

How does the indie-pop collection stack up against Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter? Are the harshest breakup ballads dedicated to Joe Alwyn or Matty Healy? What Sunshine State debauchery inspired Florence + The Machine collab “Florida!!!”? And can we get a pic of Travis Kelce with his shirt off?

Nevertheless, no tear-blotted lyric caused quite as much discourse as a certain turn of phrase in the title track: “You smoked, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.”

Listen.

OK, so Taylor was obviously recounting an inebriated conversation about fellow musicians.

But the random mention of the “Attention” singer (and shameless thirst trap poster) –– especially alongside name drops of prolific writers like Patti Smith, Dylan Thomas, and Stevie Nicks –– stopped us in our tracks.

Does this mean Taylor has seen those pics too? You know which ones we’re talking about.

But in case you need a refresher….

Well, after consulting the thirst traps evidence, we agree: Puth should be a bigger artist.

But to be fair, the gay community has been aware of the self-proclaimed “very horny” singer and his, erm, assets for a while now.

And while Puth has yet to respond to the mention, we can only imagine what the Swifties have done to his notifications –– or the kind of day his publicist is having.

Much like Swift –– who gets refreshingly forthright on new tracks like “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” –– Puth is equally frank.

Especially when it comes to his sex life… which is intrinsically connected to his music.

“This is a really weird sentence, but if you took the instrumental only of my music, I want people to almost get turned on by the frequency,” Puth told Bustle in 2022.

He also revealed “This Love” by Maroon 5 was the first song he, uh, pleasured himself to. But that’s beside the point. (On second thought, his publicist is probably having a great day.)

That being said, not everyone was on the Charlie train.

After the song dropped, a new meme popped up almost instantaneously.

Armed with receipts, gays began rewriting the lyrics to declare faves like Carly Rae Jepsen and Kylie Minogue “should be bigger [artists].” No lies detected!

Fingers crossed that Tay will give them a shoutout on the next one. Until then, we’ll join her in appreciating Puth’s underrated, uh, artistry.

Check out some of our favorite “Tortured Poets Department” edits below.

