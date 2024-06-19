Throuples, queens & a gay rodeo: 10 must-see titles from San Francisco’s Frameline48 film fest

Image Credits, clockwise from top-left: ‘Throuple,’ ‘Life Is Not a Competition, But I’m Winning,’ ‘The Judgment,’ ‘Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story,’ ‘Lady Like’ | Frameline48

Cities don’t get much gayer than San Francisco. It’s where America’s first same-sex marriage took place, it’s (still) home to the very first Pride flag, and to top it all off, the world’s longest-running LGBTQ+ film festival calls San Francisco home as well.

Frameline’s mission is “to change the world through the power of queer cinema”, and that’s exactly what it’s been doing across almost five decades since the festival’s launch in 1977. This month’s Frameline48 promises to continue that vital work with an expansive new program screening at the legendary Castro Theatre and beyond from June 19 – 29 in theaters and June 24 – 30 online.

Like any festival of note, it’s hard to know where to start when it comes to buying tickets and choosing what to watch. Up front, we implore you to check out some of the buzziest titles including Crossing, Good One, My Old Ass and Sebastian, but beyond that, there are plenty more hidden, overlooked gems to discover—and that’s where we come in!

Join us as we shine a light on ten unmissable LGBTQ+ films from Frameline 2024.