That time an 18-year-old Colin Farrell modeled a thong on Irish TV

As Colin Farrell hits the awards show circuit with his latest movie, now is as good a time as any to reshare an old video clip that resurfaced last year.

Farrell, 46, has won plaudits for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin. The handsome star was born in Dublin in 1976. As a teenager in the 1990s, he unsuccessfully auditioned to become a member of the Irish boy band, Boyzone, and did some modeling work.

One job in 1994 involved modeling a thong on an Irish daytime TV show at the age of 18. The segment was recently discovered on an old VHS tape. The Irish Sun shared the clip.

Watch below.

Farrell went on to study at the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin. He dropped out when he landed his first major role: a part on the BBC1 drama Ballykissangel in 1998.

He first made waves in Hollywood starring in Joel Schumacher’s movie, Tigerland (2000), before roles in Phone Booth, Minority Report, and Total Recall, among many others.

The Banshees of Inisherin sees Farrell working again with director Martin McDonagh, with whom he successfully collaborated with on the award-winning In Bruges.

Farrell won a Best Actor Golden Globe earlier this month for his performance in the film. It was his second Golden Globe, having scooped the same honor for In Bruges in 2009.

