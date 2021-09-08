In Quotes About that time a veteran actress asked “smelly” Leo DiCaprio if he was gay… –Veteran actress Miriam Margolyes, recalling the time she interrogated her Romeo + Juliet co-star Leonardo DiCaprio about his sexuality. The actress recalls the story in her new memoir, This Much Is True. Margolyes, known for her role as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movie series among many others, has lived openly as a lesbian most of her career. Leonardo has grown into an extremely fine actor but back then he was just a handsome boy who didn’t always wash; he was quite smelly in that very male way some young men are. Sometimes he wore a dress. ’Leonardo, I think you’re gay,’ I said. He laughed and said, ‘No Miriam. I’m really not gay.’ But I was wrong. He did it to be talked about — much as I did when I smoked a pipe as an undergraduate at Cambridge.”

