Todrick Hall is being blasted for his problematic behavior on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

One week after being accused of exploitation and psychological abuse by his former videographer, pop singer Todrick Hall has incurred the wrath of Twitter, this time over his problematic behavior as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother.

The 36-year-old has emerged as something as a villain this season, having endured criticism for comments about housemates Chris Kirkpatrick and Shanna Moakler.

Hall mocked Kirkpatrick for his strategic choices on the program and said that the former *NSYNC member “made millions of dollars by working far less than I have had to work.” He also made fun of Moakler for her appearance, alienating his other castmates and viewers in the process.

Last week, the former Miss USA responded by criticizing Hall in an interview with US Weekly, saying, “I don’t think anyone respects [Hall’s] gameplay because he doesn’t really make it about the game. He makes it kind of personal… He hasn’t done anything in this game except be shady and lie to people.”

Now, Big Brother fans on Twitter have officially declared war on Hall.

User @RainyMess started a thread to list all of Hall’s nasty comments and behavior during his stint on the show. At the time of this writing, it has received more than 220 retweets, nearly 50 quote tweets, and almost 1,400 likes. In addition, @RainyMess has also listed additional examples of nastiness on the part of Hall in the Big Brother house.

All problematic things Todrick has said/done (Thread) Feel free to add anything that I missed. #cbbus3 — rainymess (@westan1119) February 15, 2022

Highlights of the thread include Hall attacking the other African-American members of the cast, trashing Moakler’s appearance, belittling the show as a “small” opportunity, and boasting about how little he pays his employees.

At the time of this writing, Hall has not commented publicly on the Twitter thread, though the singer did quietly turn off comments for his Instagram posts after people began spamming his account for his treatment of Moakler.

The criticism of Hall also comes following claims by former employees of abuse. A videographer who toured with Hall in 2018 released a statement on Twitter last week claiming that the singer psychologically abused employees, was late on paychecks, denied crew meals and used forced him to work as a stagehand. Other employees have previously accused Hall of not paying them for their work and implied that he had been accused of sexual harassment.

At present, Hall is one of three final contestants on Celebrity Big Brother. The season finale will air on February 23.