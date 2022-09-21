back breaker

Tom Hardy still finds time to grapple with other sweaty men

By

We’ve seen Tom Hardy duking it out in Warrior and popping his pectorals as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises. After a surprise entrance in a Jiu-Jitsu contest in Milton Keynes, England this week, fans are happy to learn that the actor is still taking guys to the mat.

The Venom star entered the competition under his given name, “Edward Hardy”, leading to a bit of shock when he arrived. Once the tournament began, it was clear that he wasn’t just there for novelty.

He manhandled the competition, took home the gold, and looked rugged as hell doing it:

Related: Underground wrestler Lobo Gris is ready to put you in a headlock you’ll never want to escape

Though none of the competitors were expecting to get dominated by Tom Hardy that day, it sounds like a good time was had by all.

“Everyone recognized him, but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him,” a spokesperson of the contest tells The Guardian. “It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event.”

Martial artist Danny Appleby, one of Hardy’s opponents at the contest, says everyone recognized the star straight away.

“I was shell-shocked,” he tells a local outlet. “[Hardy] said, ‘Just forget it’s me and do what you would normally do.’”

Appleby calls the actor is “a really strong guy … probably the toughest competitor I’ve had.”

Related: WATCH: Tom Hardy bends his stunt double over and lets him have it

Naturally, the thirst is jumping out on social media:

Even his opponent is encouraging the thirsty behavior, saying that “I haven’t washed my gear, I think I might auction it – it’s got Tom Hardy’s sweat on.”

We’ll certainly be keeping an eye out for the Ebay listing.

This video of one of Hardy’s take downs has everyone volunteering to go next: