Tom Hardy still finds time to grapple with other sweaty men

We’ve seen Tom Hardy duking it out in Warrior and popping his pectorals as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises. After a surprise entrance in a Jiu-Jitsu contest in Milton Keynes, England this week, fans are happy to learn that the actor is still taking guys to the mat.

The Venom star entered the competition under his given name, “Edward Hardy”, leading to a bit of shock when he arrived. Once the tournament began, it was clear that he wasn’t just there for novelty.

He manhandled the competition, took home the gold, and looked rugged as hell doing it:

imagine showing up to a random brazilian jiu jitsu tournament and tom hardy is just destroying the competition. king pic.twitter.com/FS4jUxLXaw — emma 🥳 (@msmegalodon) September 21, 2022

Though none of the competitors were expecting to get dominated by Tom Hardy that day, it sounds like a good time was had by all.

“Everyone recognized him, but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him,” a spokesperson of the contest tells The Guardian. “It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event.”

Martial artist Danny Appleby, one of Hardy’s opponents at the contest, says everyone recognized the star straight away.

“I was shell-shocked,” he tells a local outlet. “[Hardy] said, ‘Just forget it’s me and do what you would normally do.’”

Appleby calls the actor is “a really strong guy … probably the toughest competitor I’ve had.”

Naturally, the thirst is jumping out on social media:

if my opponent was tom hardy i would simply allow him to beat the shit out of me then make out with him immediately after https://t.co/IPsFIIGy45 — liz ♡ met dan howell !! (@vigilvntes) September 21, 2022

so you’re telling me all i need to do is learn jiu-jitsu and i can get tackled by tom hardy? — ˚✧₊⁎ imunchie ⁎⁺˳✧༚ (@itsimunchie) September 21, 2022

Counterpoint: Tom Hardy can surprise manhandle me anytime I will absolutely pretend to put up a fight and everything — Fair Lilith (@FairLilith3) September 21, 2022

The gay tension between you and Tom hardy in a martial arts fight 😌😌😌 wish that were me https://t.co/YRBpJ3xfnh — Dali De Muertos@ PAX West (@Dali_De_Muertos) September 21, 2022

me getting my ass beat and pinned down by tom hardy: oh nooo haha this sucks hahaha https://t.co/FcvqYUq6Pb — miles innit ⚙️🌸 (@brassgoggIes) September 21, 2022

Me & Tom Hardy after a Jiu-Jitsu session pic.twitter.com/FOlSzQVo3w — David Grimmett (@TheDGrimmett) September 21, 2022

Even his opponent is encouraging the thirsty behavior, saying that “I haven’t washed my gear, I think I might auction it – it’s got Tom Hardy’s sweat on.”

We’ll certainly be keeping an eye out for the Ebay listing.

This video of one of Hardy’s take downs has everyone volunteering to go next: