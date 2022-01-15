instastuds

Tom Zalac’s empty seat, Chris Hemsworth’s pump, & Sam Cushing’s trip to the top

This week Euphoria went full-frontal, a forgotten Golden Girls spinoff landed on Hulu, and Britney Spears publicly fired shots at her little sister Jamie Lynn. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Jaymes Vaughan took Brian Tyler Cohen out.

 

Okkar Min Maung wore leather.

 

Anthony Ramos held his shoes.

 

Tom Zalac remembered The Vessel.

 

Chris Hemsworth flexed.

 

Sam Cushing reached the top.

 

Arthur Nory hung out.

 

Victor Turpin caught some sun.

Austin Holmes took a breath.

 

Evan Lamicella showed off.

 

Jwan Yosef smiled.

 

Ryan Cooper shaved his body hair.

 

Sarunas J. Jackson read a magazine.

 

Chris Mazdzer froze through.

 

Miles McMillan took a pic.

 

Austin Mahone ate fruit.

 

Andrés Camilo held his breath.

 

Curtis Hamilton hit the beach.

Maluma played ball.

 

And Aidan Faminoff stretched out.