Troye Sivan works up a sweat, Anthony Bowens’ big flex & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases this week

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Culture Catch-Up

POP EMERGENCY: Lest JoJo Siwa take all the credit for creating “gay pop,” Troye Sivan and Charli XCX are teaming up for what just might be the gayest arena tour ever—and they’re gonna make you sweat! [Sweat Tour]

STAR-CROSSED: Following Joe Locke’s Heartstopper-to-Broadway trajectory, Kit Connor has announced he’s heading to the Great White Way this fall, playing none other than Romeo opposite West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler as Juliet. And apparently it’s a musical with tune from pop wizard Jack Antonoff? We will be seated! [Queerty]

SCREEN QUEEN: Festival favorite Solo is a love letter to Montreal’s lively drag scene, following rising star Simon (Théodore Pellerin) as he juggles his burgeoning career in the limelight, the return of his estranged mother, and a steamy new romance with Oliver (Félix Maritaud). The film finally hits U.S. theaters on May 24, and there’s a new trailer to prove it!

LOOKING FOR… TRAVEL TIPS: Grindr has unveiled a brand-new feature aimed at bringing the “global gayborhood to your pocket.” Called “Roam,” it’ll allow users to temporarily place their profiles in a new location ahead of a trip—the idea being that you can start making plans and connections before you hit the road! [Grindr]

GOOD VIBRATIONS: Pop-rock forefathers The Beach Boys were always forward-thinking in terms of exploring inventive new sounds, but were they also one of the first mainstream bands to give us a queer anthem of our own? [INTO]

ROYALLY INTRIGUED: Young Royals may be over, but is it possible we haven’t seen the last of “Wilmon”?In an excellent interview on Tommy DiDario’s I’ve Never Said This Before podcast, Edvin Ryding teases a secret project with Omar Rudberg is coming—and it’s coming soon!

Edvin gives an update on the secret project with @OmarRudberg. ? Dropping Tuesday 4/16, my interview with @RydingEdvin on my podcast, “I’ve Never Said This Before,” where we celebrate all things #YoungRoyals & more. Listen here on Spotify: https://t.co/zEymyy0AZA or on Apple… pic.twitter.com/wAPWT12U3F — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) April 13, 2024

LEGENDS ONLY: LA’s Paley Center For Media will be hosting the world premiere of the documentary Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, all about the life of the iconic designer, and he’ll be there in person for a conversation with *gay gasp* Cher, RuPaul, & Carol Burnett! It just might be the most sparkly event ever! [Paley Center]

ALL ABOUT THAT BASS: Nearly 20 years since Lance Bass told the world “I’M GAY” on the cover of People magazine, the former *NSYNC-er reflects on that milestone moment and reveals which gay icon welcomed him to the club. [LGBTQNation]

EMBED: Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution is a new documentary looking at the history of LGBTQ+ comics who pushed the envelope for the community, featuring interviews from the best and brightest: Rosie O’Donnell, Margaret Cho, Wanda Sykes, Lily Tomlin, and soooo many more.

FASHION OASIS: Queer stars brought the heat to the desert this past weekend at Coachella, and we’ve got the rundown of all of our fave fits, from Johnny Sibilly to Renée Rapp to Honey Dijon. [Queerty]

MUST-SEE TV: The so-wild-it-must-be-true story Baby Reindeer is the TV show everyone is talking about—currently the second-most watched series on Netflix—and it features a breakthrough turn for trans star Nava Mau, who is opening up about what this complex role means for her. [Hello! Magazine]

DOLLY WOULD: Former School Of Rock star Brian Falduto is all grown up and has gone country, taking a page out of the Book Of Beyoncé with a new spin on a Dolly Parton classic: “Why’d You Come In here Lookin’ Like That.”

WEAPONIZED BFAS: New York City drag darlings and seasoned theater queens Kiki Ball-Change and Castrata just tore the roof of the cabaret with live duet show An Octave Apart—a Glam Award-worthy show, to be sure—an INTO has your inside look at the fabulous night. [INTO]

ROMANTIC READ: Love stories abound in the brilliant new book Queer Power Couples, which features stunning photographs and interviews with LGBTQ+ change-makers like Roxane Gay, Perfume Genius, and more as well as their equally powerful partners. [LGBTQNation]

OUT OF THE RING: We didn’t think he could possibly get any more jacked, but out gay wrestling champion (and Queerties Award nominee!) Anthony Bowens says in the best shape of his life and is sharing the results on social media—sounds like a win-win to us!

I’ve been working extremely hard this year to get into the best shape of my life and I’m proud of the results. I’m preparing for all of my in ring goals and out of the ring I’m still working towards my goal of being in @menshealthmag or @muscle_fitness one day. Dream big! ?? pic.twitter.com/HtaoujFBoA — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) April 14, 2024

The Final Hump

Drag Race “Queen Of All Queens” Jinkx Monsoon has cast her spell on the theater world with acclaimed turns in Chicago and Little Shop Of Horrors—but why stop at two roles when you can have them all? At this year’s annual MisCast event—a one-night-only show where Broadway stars perform songs from roles they wouldn’t normally be cast in—Jinkx brought the house down with a rendition of Les Misérables‘ climactic Act I ensemble number “One Day More” performing every. single. part. herself. The talent in this woman knows know bounds. Thankfully, some gays out there thought to record the whole thing so we can all bask in her genius.

a jinkx monsoon cantando one day more de les miserables e performando todos os personagens – endiabrada e talentosa.https://t.co/Ft4LLpij2T — zaeas (@elephantzae) April 16, 2024