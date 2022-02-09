truth bomb

This tweet about gay online culture is sparking some very serious debate

Any gay guy who says he hasn’t had at least one awkward run in with someone he’s flirted with online is either, A. not online, or B. lying. It happens to the best of us and it’s almost always a little uncomfortable, even though it really shouldn’t be.

This week, Twitter user @JohnnyCruz_7 tweeted about this very issue, writing: “Gay culture is someone liking all your photos, watching your story daily and DM’ing you on 3 different apps but still pretending they don’t know who you are in public.”

The tweet quickly went viral, racking up over 3,200 likes, almost 300 retweets, and dozens and dozens of comments and quote tweets.

Some people completely agreed…

Others begged to differ…

Then there were those who offered explanations for why this bizarre phenomenon happens…

And then there was this…

