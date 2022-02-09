This tweet about gay online culture is sparking some very serious debate

Any gay guy who says he hasn’t had at least one awkward run in with someone he’s flirted with online is either, A. not online, or B. lying. It happens to the best of us and it’s almost always a little uncomfortable, even though it really shouldn’t be.

This week, Twitter user @JohnnyCruz_7 tweeted about this very issue, writing: “Gay culture is someone liking all your photos, watching your story daily and DM’ing you on 3 different apps but still pretending they don’t know who you are in public.”

Gay culture is someone liking all your photos, watching your story daily and DM’ing you on 3 different apps but still pretending they don’t know who you are in public. — Johnny Cruz (@JohnnyCruz_7) February 7, 2022

The tweet quickly went viral, racking up over 3,200 likes, almost 300 retweets, and dozens and dozens of comments and quote tweets.

Some people completely agreed…

You’re telling no lies — Dorian christiano 🇵🇭🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@dcsdmack) February 8, 2022

Gay culture can be very toxic. Very cliquey too. — Davidgtts (@davidgtts) February 7, 2022

Guilty — Jaxson Ratcliffe (@JaxsonRatcliffe) February 8, 2022

Others begged to differ…

Think we could redefine gay culture ‘cause there’s so many of us that don’t relate… which gays does it apply to? 😉 — Adam (@ealdorman14) February 8, 2022

I’m the opposite… I say hi irl to break the ice and it’s always well received 😌😌 — oomf magazine vol 2 (@oomfmagazine) February 8, 2022

Depends on whether your actually converse with them, though — giovanni bienne 🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@giovannibienne) February 8, 2022

What would rather they do?

Make you uncomfortable in public? They’ve accepted your rejection and that’s it — Cele 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇦🇮🇦🇪🇰🇪 (@MEOVIZI_IAN_EEA) February 8, 2022

Then there were those who offered explanations for why this bizarre phenomenon happens…

It is not the culture, more it is the person… — capapaoso (@capapaoso) February 8, 2022

Maybe you are using too much filter on your photos and videos and the gays just can’t recongnize you — linda e quebrada 🧜🏽‍♀️🔞 (@lexxxotham) February 7, 2022

In my case it’s social anxiety I want to say hi but I get so anxious and awkward and I don’t know what to do 😭😭😭 — Stud 🇮🇹🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@Stud3041) February 8, 2022

Sounds like those people are dumb — That’s rough, buddy. (@SilverSoul84) February 8, 2022

And then there was this…

Then they get no dick. Their loss 🤷‍♂️ — Hung Jock Top (@HungTop16) February 7, 2022

