Unhinged viral Grindr chat proves no good deed goes unpunished. The responses are priceless.

Another Tweet highlighting Grindr‘s less-constructive elements has Gay Twitter™ in a tizzy.
Any regular user of the gay social app (or even ones who just open it at 1am on the occasional Saturday night) knows conversations can be a mixed bag. While positive interactions happen all the time, many wind up being just as toxic.
A brief chat shared by Twitter user @codycotyc falls squarely into the latter category.
Related: 4 Grindr dating horror stories that’ll keep you up at night
Cody struck up a conversation with an unidentified profile and offered a sweet compliment.
“You have nice eyes,” he told the fellow user, adding a smily face emoji.
The pickup line opened up a rather harsh can of worms:
don’t never compliment nobody’s eyes pic.twitter.com/zHUkexdrL0
— ? ? ? ? (@codycotyc) July 7, 2022
Here’s how folks responded:
and to call out my age … my REAL age … the nerve I must have hit
— 匚 ㄖ ㄒ ㄚ (@codycotyc) July 7, 2022
Was it giving this? Or… pic.twitter.com/xLJtbTd825
— eddie dluxxx (@eddiedluxxx) July 7, 2022
He seems like a real keeper.
— GATransplant75 (@NHlawman75) July 7, 2022
This is shockingly aggressive.
— Luke (@LukeLaChance) July 7, 2022
— Andy Szekeres (@AndySzekeres) July 7, 2022
— Patrick Lockwood, the People’s Psychologist ️ (@DoctorLockwood) July 7, 2022
I wonder what would have happened if you had insulted him
— (@BottomsaurusRex) July 7, 2022
— cece penistown (@thegayevan) July 7, 2022
You can compliment my eyes any day cutie.
— blueeyedjimmy (@blueeyedjimmy) July 7, 2022
5 Comments
Covid Hermit
Reminds me of the scene in the classic flim “Ninotchka” in which Ninotchka (Greta Garbo) compliments Leon’s (Melvyn Douglas) corneas. (My own corneas, thanks to keratoconus, are atrocious).
Honestly, though, anyone complimenting any part of me would be a great place to start a conversation…but again, since when is Grindr a “social” app?!
MystiRivers
A toxic interaction on Grindr? Must be a slow news day.
Steven R
Grindr is where I go when I start to get a bit of self-esteem and feel the need to have it properly destroyed.
barryaksarben
The eyes are ok but whats behind them is unhinged.
twomen4u
Hopefully, you took him off your list permanently as he deserves it. I see a man who is very immature and unable to function in normal society. You are better off without him.