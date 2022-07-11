Unhinged viral Grindr chat proves no good deed goes unpunished. The responses are priceless.

Another Tweet highlighting Grindr‘s less-constructive elements has Gay Twitter™ in a tizzy.

Any regular user of the gay social app (or even ones who just open it at 1am on the occasional Saturday night) knows conversations can be a mixed bag. While positive interactions happen all the time, many wind up being just as toxic.

A brief chat shared by Twitter user @codycotyc falls squarely into the latter category.

Related: 4 Grindr dating horror stories that’ll keep you up at night

Cody struck up a conversation with an unidentified profile and offered a sweet compliment.

“You have nice eyes,” he told the fellow user, adding a smily face emoji.

The pickup line opened up a rather harsh can of worms:

Here’s how folks responded:

and to call out my age … my REAL age … the nerve I must have hit — 匚 ㄖ ㄒ ㄚ (@codycotyc) July 7, 2022

Was it giving this? Or… pic.twitter.com/xLJtbTd825 — eddie dluxxx (@eddiedluxxx) July 7, 2022

He seems like a real keeper. — GATransplant75 (@NHlawman75) July 7, 2022

This is shockingly aggressive. — Luke (@LukeLaChance) July 7, 2022

I wonder what would have happened if you had insulted him — (@BottomsaurusRex) July 7, 2022