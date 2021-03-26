Video of Jeanine Pirro being confronted by two guys posing as fans is both hilarious and awkward AF

New video of Fox News host Jeanine Pirro being confronted by two men pretending to be fans is circulating on social media and it’s both LOL funny and awkward AF at the same time.

Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler (a.k.a. The Good Liars) are a comedy duo that trolls rightwing extremists, antigay politicians, and hate groups by pretending to be them.

They first received widespread attention when they posed as investment bankers protesting the Occupy Wall Street movement. Since then, they’ve also gone after Chick-fil-A, Scientology, The National Organization for Marriage, and the NRA, just to name a few.

Judge Jeanine was their latest target. They just released video from when they caught up with her in Orlando, Florida during CPAC and asked about the “Stop the Steal” movement.

“Stop the steal, right?” Stiefler tells her.

“Yep!” Pirro responds.

“One more riot and we can do it!” Stiefler says.

That’s when Pirro stops and tells him that, no, there shouldn’t be anymore riots.

Stiefler and Selvig feign confusion, telling Pirro, “Oh. But you were staying the election was stolen. You don’t think the election was stolen?”

To which Pirro, realizing she was just caught in her own lie, replies, “Did I say that?”

Here’s another video from that same encounter. In it, the guys ask Pirro about whether she ever gets drunk before going on the air.

“I watched you one time and you were slurring your words a little bit,” Stiefler says.

“I was never slurring my words,” Pirro replies.

“But that’s what we like about it,” Selvig adds. “It’s funny!”

Last year, Fox News had to put out a statement saying Pirro wasn’t drunk when she arrived 15 minutes late to her own show, which was being broadcast from her home, and appeared out of sorts.

Not only was she disheveled, but her face was blotchy and red, she was slurring her words, and, at one point, she appeared to fall asleep during an interview.

It’s like every time they come back from commercial, she appears more intoxicated pic.twitter.com/VOVPfJx4yl — Acyn (@Acyn) March 29, 2020

In a statement, Fox News blamed Pirro’s late appearance and crazy-looking appearance on “technical difficulties.”

