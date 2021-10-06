This video of Lindsey Graham being heckled by anti-vax constituents is deeply cathartic

This just in: Nobody likes Sen. Lindsey Graham. Even his most fervent supporters appear to be over his constant attempts at talking out of both sides of his mouth.
While speaking at a fundraiser in Summerville, South Carolina over the weekend, the 66-year-old, who opposes mask mandates, took a moment to urge his constituents to get vaccinated, and, let’s just say the message was not well received.
“If you haven’t had the vaccine, you ought to think about getting it because if you’re my age…” he said, before he was interrupted boos and people shouting “Nooooo!” and “AbSoLuTeLy NoT!”
A nervous-looking Graham, who had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 after attending a boat party in August, then told the crowd, “Well, I’m glad I got it. Ninety-two percent of people in hospitals in South Carolina are unvaccinated…” before he was interrupted again with cries of “Lord Jesus!” and “FALSE!” and “NoT tRuE!”
“How many of you have taken measles shots?” he inquired, prompting yet another series of of boos and cries of “It’S nOt tHe SaMe!” and “It’S jUsT tHe FlU!”
Watch.
Sen. Lindsey Graham booed at weekend fundraising event in South Carolina after telling attendees they “ought to think about getting” vaccinated against the coronavirus. https://t.co/izAfQBqa6T pic.twitter.com/DKkrhgEc1y
— ABC News (@ABC) October 6, 2021
Here’s what people on Twitter are saying about the whole thing…
Imagine booing Lindsey Graham for suggesting that people get vaccinated but not booing him for literally everything else he’s ever said.
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 6, 2021
Lindsey Graham predicted himself getting booed by Republican Antivaxxers and that makes him a "Nostradumbass." pic.twitter.com/6efOjEHy0D
— ?DeathMetalViking? (@DeathMetalV) October 6, 2021
Lindsey Graham helped create the GQP lie brand.. Now he’s getting booed by constituents suggesting they ought to get the vaccine.. pic.twitter.com/atf0vm5b4T
— Mrs HIG RN Vaccinated Leftist Maniac ???? ? (@hig68) October 6, 2021
Lindsey Graham got booed by antivaxxers at a fundraising event this weekend when he encouraged getting the vaccine. Because he’s a little bitch.
— Kate ??? (@ImSpeaking13) October 6, 2021
Lindsey Graham deserves to be booed for his entire swampy career.
— The Columbia Bugle ?? (@ColumbiaBugle) October 6, 2021
Lindsey Graham telling people to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/rnLcMb7sJV
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 6, 2021
Lindsey Graham was booed by the monster he helped create. How’s the fundraising going @LindseyGrahamSC?
— Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) October 6, 2021
Lindsey Graham was booed when he suggested getting vaccinated to a group of Repubs. He said later, "It was so triggering, all of a sudden I was right back in third grade, wearing white linen slacks after Labor Day"
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 6, 2021
Lindsey Graham is being booed for all the wrong reasons.
— Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) October 6, 2021
The demographics race we’re losing badly. Republicans are not generating enough angry white guys to stay in business for the long term. -Lindsey Graham in 2012
Lindsey Graham in 2021 getting booed by crowd of angry anti-vaxxer white people he was looking for. pic.twitter.com/PU0eSCKsvC
— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) October 6, 2021
Max
Graham is a power-hungry bottom(feeder). his soul left his body a long time ago.
Mister P
He has said so many contradictory things he should be booed every time he opens his trap.