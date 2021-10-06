This video of Lindsey Graham being heckled by anti-vax constituents is deeply cathartic

This just in: Nobody likes Sen. Lindsey Graham. Even his most fervent supporters appear to be over his constant attempts at talking out of both sides of his mouth.

While speaking at a fundraiser in Summerville, South Carolina over the weekend, the 66-year-old, who opposes mask mandates, took a moment to urge his constituents to get vaccinated, and, let’s just say the message was not well received.

“If you haven’t had the vaccine, you ought to think about getting it because if you’re my age…” he said, before he was interrupted boos and people shouting “Nooooo!” and “AbSoLuTeLy NoT!”

A nervous-looking Graham, who had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 after attending a boat party in August, then told the crowd, “Well, I’m glad I got it. Ninety-two percent of people in hospitals in South Carolina are unvaccinated…” before he was interrupted again with cries of “Lord Jesus!” and “FALSE!” and “NoT tRuE!”

Things only got worse a little later on when a man claiming to be a civilian employee of the U.S. Navy told Graham he would rather be fired from his job than comply with the military’s vaccine mandate, to which the antigay senator responded by asking the audience if they’d ever been vaccinated for measles.

“How many of you have taken measles shots?” he inquired, prompting yet another series of of boos and cries of “It’S nOt tHe SaMe!” and “It’S jUsT tHe FlU!” Watch.