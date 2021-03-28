Video surfaces of notorious homophobic leader’s arrest at a gay orgy

One year after his arrest in Belgium, video of notorious homophobic Hungarian politico József Szájer has surfaced. The footage in question, recorded by a nearby television crew, shows police arresting Szájer outside a gay orgy.

European news site Euronews reports that a Flemish television station first broadcast the footage on Wednesday night (March 24). The video shows Szájer held spread eagle by police as police frisk him. According to reports, Szájer had slid down a drainpipe while trying to escape a drug-fueled gay orgy. Police also discovered the drug ecstasy in Szájer’s backpack, though he claimed to not know what it was. After he tried to claim diplomatic immunity, police later arrested Szájer and released him with a fine. Police also arrested another 20 men attending the sex party on violations of social distancing rules due to COVID-19.

Video of the incident eventually made its way to YouTube, though it was taken down shortly thereafter. Belgian lawyers objected to release of the footage, citing privacy issues.

The real scandal came when József Szájer returned to his native Hungary following his arrest. Szájer resigned his position as a member of the European Parliament in disgrace, and faced charges of hypocrisy in his native country. The politician had made a political career, in part, by demonizing LGBTQ people and helped to draft a new constitution that banned marriage equality. Szájer has also been married to a woman, Tünde Handó, since 1987; the couple has a daughter together.

Following the release of the footage, Szájer released a statement: “During my 16 years in European politics I served the interest and the freedom of the Hungarian nation, I was always ready to defend my country without compromise against the mean, hate-filled, ‘hungarophobic’ attacks. For my behaviour on 27 November, 2020 I took political responsibility by my prompt resignation from my mandate and party membership and I asked for forgiveness. In the last few months I got several unfair, or hateful attacks but I received empathy, too. I thank everyone, who gave me spiritual support and help during the most difficult of times.”

“During my 30 years of political career I never made any homophobic utterances,” he also added.

Subsequent to his attack, Szájer has become something of an ironic gay icon. Near the drainpipe where he was arrested, street artists painted a mural of him shirtless and wearing a leather harness.