WATCH: Amazon dives deep into ‘Mayor Pete’

Anyone needing a bit of a lift in mood…or just a story from the 2020 Election that isn’t terrifying…look no further than the new trailer for Mayor Pete, Amazon’s new documentary on Pete Buttigieg‘s trailblazing Presidential run.

With Mayor Pete, director Jesse Moss (of Boys State fame) follows the Buttigieg Campaign all the way from Mayor Pete’s decision to run, up through the 2020 Election when the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana became an important campaign surrogate for Joe Biden. Moss uses unprecedented access to follow the inner workings of Buttigieg’s campaign, including meetings with top aides, advisors, and of course, his husband Chasten.

Pete Buttigieg would go on to win the coveted Iowa Caucus in the 2020 Democratic Primary. Though he later withdrew from the race, he would later campaign for Joe Biden and join the Biden administration as Secretary of Transportation. He is the first openly gay man to serve in the position.

Mayor Pete will be released globally on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.