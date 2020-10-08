Billy Porter wants every LGBTQ person to vote

Never once to mince words, actor/singer/activist/dynamo Billy Porter has partnered with Equality California to release a special ad encouraging the queer people of the United States to vote.

“The stakes in this election truly couldn’t be higher,” Rick Chavez Zbur, Equality California Executive Director said in a statement. “For the LGBTQ+ community and the diverse communities to which we belong, everything is on the line — civil rights, healthcare, gun safety reform, the environment and our democracy. We’re so grateful to Billy for lending his voice to this fight — our fight — to ensure all of our voices are heard at the ballot box.”

Related: WATCH: Donna Summer & Barbra Streisand become the voices of Get Out the Queer Vote

“The fight for LGTBQ+ equality is a fight for human equality,” Porter narrates in the ad. “It’s battling the bullies. It’s bravery over bigotry.”

Avid readers interested in registering to vote, requesting a mail-in ballot, finding a polling place or other vital information on Election Day, can refer to our Voting Center hosted on our sister site, LGBTQ Nation.