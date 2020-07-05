WATCH: Creator Patrik-Ian Polk on the ‘Noah’s Arc’ reunion, and the possibility of a revival

Patrik-Ian Polk has something to say.

That will not surprise anyone familiar with the writer/director’s signature work, Noah’s Arc. The groundbreaking TV series aired for two seasons on Logo beginning in 2004, and holds a special place in television history as the first series to center on a group of queer African-American men living in Los Angeles. The show also helped launch the careers of stars Darryl Stephens, Doug Spearman and Jensen Atwood.

In addition to Noah’s Arc, Polk made a name for himself as a writer/director with the indie film Punks, which played the Sundance Film Festival back in 2000. His subsequent outings, The Skinny and Blackbird also dealt with the intersectionality of life as an LGBTQ African-American man.

We last saw the crew of Noah’s Arc back in 2008 in Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom, a feature-film to cap off the series, and the story of aspiring writer Noah Nicholson. Now, this July 5, Polk and the cast of Noah’s Arc return for a special 15-year anniversary special. Performed as a live reading, Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles catches up with Noah & friends more than a decade later, and taking part in the Black Lives Matter protests as well as reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers can also donate to the reunion charity fund, the proceeds of which will go to benefit a series of black LGBTQ non-profit organizations.

We snagged some time to chat with Polk just ahead of the reunion to talk about the state of his own life, finding his beloved characters again, and how the state of the world has changed since the show’s premiere. Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles streams on YouTube and Facebook Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 8:00PM EDT / 5:00PM PDT.