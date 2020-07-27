WATCH: ‘El Principe’ explores Chile’s gay prison underworld

Winner of the prestigious Queer Lion Prize at the Venice Film Festival, El Principe (The Prince) is a homoerotic drama set in a repressive 1970s Chilean prison.

20-year-old Jaime is sent to prison for murder after accidentally stabbing his best friend during a night of heavy drinking.

While locked up, he seeks protection from an older inmate known as “The Stallion.” The unlikely duo begin a secret romance until violent power struggles inside the penitentiary threaten their bond.

A story of love and survival, El Principe explores masculine aggression, conflicting loyalties, and pent-up sexual desires. It is available exclusively through Artsploitation Films.

