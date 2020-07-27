WATCH: ‘El Principe’ explores Chile’s gay prison underworld

Winner of the prestigious Queer Lion Prize at the Venice Film Festival, El Principe (The Prince) is a homoerotic drama set in a repressive 1970s Chilean prison.
20-year-old Jaime is sent to prison for murder after accidentally stabbing his best friend during a night of heavy drinking.
While locked up, he seeks protection from an older inmate known as “The Stallion.” The unlikely duo begin a secret romance until violent power struggles inside the penitentiary threaten their bond.
A story of love and survival, El Principe explores masculine aggression, conflicting loyalties, and pent-up sexual desires. It is available exclusively through Artsploitation Films.
One Comment
CKNJ
It’s a great movie…tense and romantic and jarring at times… Should have been more explicit than what we were able to see on Fandango, but in their wisdom, they cut and censored all the graphic aspects of the movie. Such a shame… it was not gratuitous, even though explicit, it was just a very real depiction, unfiltered, of the life in that prison. I recommend it, in spite of the heavy handed censorship.