WATCH: Football announcer’s unintentionally graphic, gay commentary has the Internet in stitches

In a sport where you’re allowed to bump and run a receiver, it’s not uncommon for football announcers to elicit some gay church giggles every now and then. Tight ends alone offer ample double entendre opportunities, and we thank them for their service.

But one broadcaster recently set a new bar in the “wait…what did he just say?!” department, and the five-second clip has now been viewed over five million times and counting.

The announcer was analyzing a play during a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals when he accidentally took things in a decidedly gay (and steamy) direction.

In his own words: “You have to like when there’s a guy coming right in your face and he just sits in there and delivers it really well.”

The clip was shared by sports account @JomboyMedia along with the caption, “You have to like WHAT?!”

You have to like WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/vBV09P57oM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 13, 2022

A couple of commenters replied with some related content:

While several were quick to confirm the accuracy of the statement:

What’s not to like — ☆≈ (@Staffords_House) August 13, 2022

He tellin the truth cuh preach — ☘️☘️ (@GIABSF) August 13, 2022

Bro knows what he’s talking about — LA FAN (@RYAn99001582) August 13, 2022

Only if he buys me dinner first. — Matt Olson Has Beautiful Eyes (@Quasipox) August 13, 2022

And one sports fan mentioned baseball player “Mookie Betts’ new home run celebration”:

Based on mookie betts’ new home run celebration, and the way that all transpires and ends lol, I would think that he would agree with this broadcaster’s statement — Bushw1ck-Bklyn BoroughBr3d(Hank Aaron Judge) (@BKR3Y_allday718) August 13, 2022

If you understand the reference, congrats, you win.

For the rest of us there’s Google, which led us to this surprising victory ritual recorded earlier this month:

Dodgers homerun celebration is interesting to say the least. Side note, no props so should be okay during college baseball games pic.twitter.com/g8BRDoIE1J — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) August 5, 2022

Talk about a grand slam.