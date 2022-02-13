How to watch the Gayming Awards, honoring the best in LGBTQ gaming

Gayming Magazine has announced the date and nominees for their second annual Gayming Awards. For anyone else disappointed by the 3-hour advertising stream masquerading as a certain other video game awards show, the Gayming Awards arrive on April 25th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gayming Magazine (@gaymingmag)

In addition to the usual categories like Game of the Year, the 2022 show will include awards for comic books, esports, and tabletop games. And all of it has a focus on queer titles, stories, characters, streamers, and industry professionals.

If you happen to be in the London area, the Gayming Awards will be held at the Troxy Theatre, and 20% of ticket proceeds will be donated to the It Gets Better Project. The live event will feature an exclusive drag pre-show curated by Cybil’s House, with performances by Cybil War, Aubrey Wodonga, RhyssPieces, Lolo Brow and Shardeazy Afrodesiak. For the rest of us, the show will also stream live on Twitch.

Last year’s Gayming Awards honored (among others) If Found… for Best LGBTQ Narrative and Best LGBTQ Indie Game, Tell Me Why’s Tyler Ronen for Best LGBTQ Character, and Hades for Game of the Year. The 2022 nominees are bringing a new wave of queer stories to the forefront.

Four games have been nominated for Game of the Year: Boyfriend Dungeon, Life is Strange: True Colors, Psychonauts 2, and Unpacking.

The nominees for Best LGBTQ Indie Game are A YEAR OF SPRINGS, Lake, Sword of the Necromancer, and When The Night Comes.

As for the Best LGBTQ Character, nominees include Life is Strange’s Alex Chen and Steph Gingrich, Psychonaut 2’s Helmut Fullbear and Bob Zanotto, and Lake’s Meredith Weiss.

Check out the full list of nominees here.