WATCH: Harry Styles helps a fan come out during concert and the crowd goes wild

Harry Styles took a moment to help a fan come out at his recent Connecticut show, enlisting the crowd’s support along the way.

The singer noticed a girl holding up a sign in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville that read “Help me come out.”

After bringing her bi pride flag up on stage, Styles asked “Anyone particular you’d like to come out to?”

“When I raise this flag you’re officially out, heard that’s how it works!” he joked before proclaiming: “She’s oooout!”

Watch: