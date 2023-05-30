WATCH: If you love ‘Young Royals,’ check out this Danish summer-camp romance

Image Credit: ‘One Of The Boys,’ Viaplay

If you ever find yourself mindlessly scrolling through a streaming platform looking for something to watch, maybe it’s time to check out offerings from another part of the world, eh?

Take, for example, Scandinavia—the region comprised of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and other Nordic territories—which has become known for producing pretty excellent true-crime/noir dramas, as well as delightful coming-of-age stories.

In the latter group, Viaplay (which specializes in streaming Scandinavian hits in the U.S.) has a brand new queer coming-of-age short-form series on the way—just in time for Pride Month.

From emerging filmmaker Teys Schucany, One Of The Boys is a charming miniseries that transports viewers to the scenic Danish countryside for a story that explores the complicated but not unfamiliar swirl of feelings around sexuality, masculinity, and queerness.

Image Credit: ‘One Of The Boys,’ Viaplay

Teenaged Lau (Jonathan Meinert Pedersen) has always felt a bit socially awkward, especially in his small, provincial town where hyper-masculinity is idolized. So, of course, he sticks out like a sore thumb when he’s sent to what’s known as “Man Camp”—a wilderness retreat where young boys undergo a series of challenges to test their strength and stamina.

This year, however, a new kid named Aksel (Jacob Spang Olsen) catches his eye. He’s got bleach-blond hair, an artistic sense of style, and he seems to be above all of the Man Camp nonsense (“Don’t you find it a bit creepy that two grown men take these young boys out to a cabin to play?” Aksel jokes). Naturally, Lau can’t help but be intrigued.

As the two develop feelings for on another, they struggle with how to show it, especially as they’re surrounded by peers who have shown they’re pretty eager to mercilessly taunt anyone who can’t prove their manliness on this so-called “mancation.”

Image Credit: ‘One Of The Boys,’ Viaplay

Creator Teys Schucany was still in college when he was honored by Viaplay’s Original Talent Awards, which greenlit One Of The Boys through its student initiative, giving him the resources to bring the minseries to life.

The four-part series makes its U.S. premiere—with English subtitles—on June 8, exclusively through Viaplay. Check out its international teaser trailer below: