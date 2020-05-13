WATCH: Karamo Brown makes fiancé Ian Jordan burst into tears

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown re-proposed to his partner, Ian Jordan, this week.

The two men have been together for ten years. They first got engaged when Brown, 39, Queer Eye’s Culture Expert, got down on one knee in a Los Angeles restaurant in May 2018 during Jordan’s birthday celebrations.

The men were due to marry in the next few months. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has put those plans on hold. Instead, they’ve been following stay-at-home orders in LA.

Instead, to mark Jordan’s 49th birthday this week, Brown decided to surprise him.

Captured on video, Brown turns to Jordan, a TV director, and says, “Ian, as you know, I love you very much, and after this quarantine, I realized how much I love you, and we were supposed to be getting married and that’s getting canceled because of corona, and you also lost your engagement ring,” he says, reaching into the pocket of his pants and getting down on one knee.

“So, I decided to ask you to marry me again and bought you another engagement ring!”

A visibly moved Jordan, wearing a happy birthday tiara, hugs and kisses his partner.

Brown’s caption to the video reiterated the message: “I’m Engaged… Again! During this Quarantine I have fallen even deeper in love w/ my fiancé @theianjordan so on his bday / which is also our anniversary I proposed again. Our wedding has been canceled/postponed like so many other people but I still wanted to celebrate our love. I love you Sugah!”

Brown’s first taste of fame came with 2004’s The Real World: Philadelphia, but he saw his profile skyrocket after landing the Queer Eye gig in 2018. He’s since also been a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, published a memoir, and co-authored a children’s book with the elder of his two sons, Jason ‘Rachel’ Brown.

Season five of Queer Eye is due to arrive on Netflix this summer, and a sixth season has already been commissioned.