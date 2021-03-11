WATCH: Meet the life-size ‘Super Gay Barbie’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GUNNAR MONTANA (@gunnarmontana)



A gay choreographer and painter has picked up acclaim for his latest artistic offering: turning himself into a ‘Super Gay Barbie.’

Gunnar Montana is a Philadelphia-based dancer and performance artist whose work has appeared in numerous festivals across the region. According to his website, he specializes in “visual art installations, prop-based choreography, set design, costume design, transformation of atmosphere, and innovative movement, concepts, and ideas.”

He’s also picked up a large social media following with his off-the-wall creations. Yesterday, he posted a video of his latest project. Together with collaborator Colin Burke, he turned himself into a very special Barbie doll. You can watch a video via the Facebook post below.

|Super Gay Barbie| The process behind making the box!

The two men put together a seven-foot-tall box and then assembled some ‘super gay’ accessories to go inside the box: a dildo, fan, thong singlet, cell phone with Grindr installed, some glasses, douche bulb, some weights, some bling, and the pièce de résistance… a plane ticket to Puerto Vallarta!

“Every month during this pandemic I’ve set aside time to collaborate with photographer Joe McFetridge on a shoot,” Gunnar told Queerty when asked what led him to this project.

“It helps me stay active and goal-oriented in bizarre times. We are both very creatively queer and have a lot of fun fucking with gender norms and giving everyday society the middle finger. This shoot is a really great example of that. It was just for fun, purely passion-driven.”

And how has he been coping with things during the pandemic? Presumably, his choreography work has reduced?

“I’m actually quite reserved and introverted off the stage and outside of social media. The quieter side of my personality has really been enjoying this time.

“I made it a very clear goal for myself last year that I would only be surrounding myself with things that bring me joy and projecting that outward as well. No news, no drama, no feeling sorry for myself. Just Joy.

“I’m also very fortunate in that I have always juggled being a painter and a performer. At the moment, life is all painting, all the time! It’s been really exciting and fun for me to find myself through that, while occasionally stepping into the shoes of the most ridiculous Barbie you’ve ever seen.”

You can check out some of his latest painting work (a portrait of Barbra Streisand), below, with his Instagram offering plenty more.