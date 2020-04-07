Dance instructor slays with his kitchen quarantine fashion displays

A dancer and model who works between New York City and North Carolina has seen one of his social media postings from quarantine go viral.

In it, Conor McKenzie, while confined to home, he shares the fact he’s been tempted to raid the fridge more than usual (something we can probably all relate to!). To brighten his day, he started styling the blanket he’s been wearing in different ways.

The result is a catwalk-inspired video clip, with Conor showing off half a dozen different looks he created from the one piece of material.

“Me going to the fridge 87 times a day,” he captioned the video. “CATEGORY IS: SELF ISOLATION SERVE 💅🏼 Y’all, I’m so proud. I made all of these looks using one blanket!”

The video has had over 4million views on Facebook and prompted thousands of comments.

He followed it up on Sunday with “blanket couture PART TWO!”

He adds, “On a serious note though, I’ve had so much fun playing around creating these looks. It’s been a great distraction for me and I’m so happy it’s made so many of you smile during this difficult time. If you create your own blanket couture be sure to tag me so I can see! sending so much love to everyone!”

When not playing around with blankets in quarantine, Conor runs a variety of dance and exercise classes, including stretching tutorials – which is probably why he has the most amazingly flexible body.

He recommends stretching as a gentle form of exercise that everyone can explore if they’re stuck at home, and is currently running regular, live stretching classes via his Instagram page.