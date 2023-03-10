WATCH: Michael Urie, Frankie Grande, and more gays go gaga for a ghost in this new horror-comedy

Image Credit: ‘Summoning Sylvia’ The Horror Collective

If you’ve ever watched a haunted house movie and thought, “Wait, that vengeful but sorta tragic ghost is kind of a slay, right?” then Summoning Sylvia is the movie for you!

In this new horror-comedy from filmmaking duo Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse, a group of gays take their soon-to-be-married bestie, Larry, upstate for a bachelor party at an eerie old home where people actually died years ago. Sounds like every queer horror fan’s dream!

Of course, these gays can’t resist holding a seance, but are in for a surprise when the ceremony awakens the spirit of Sylvia, a woman who, 100 years prior, is said to have “slaughtered her son and buried him beneath the house’s floorboards.”

Is Sylvia spooky, malevolent, and out for blood? Yes. But is she iconic? Also yes!

Image Credit: ‘Summoning Sylvia’ The Horror Collective

Things get even more complicated when Larry’s extra guest shows up: His ultra-straight brother-in-law, Harrison. Leave it to the gays to be more anxious around him than they are the murderous ghost.

If that premise isn’t enough for you, Summoning Sylvia boasts a great, queer cast that’ll make you scream. Sitcom mainstay Travis Coles (Superstore, Liza On Demand) stars as the lovable Larry, with the great Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) as his concerned fiancé, frequently calling to check in on the bachelor’s weekend.

The best men include none other than Frankie Grande—who gets to show off some comedy chops in a hilarious seance gag—as well as Noah J. Ricketts (American Gods) and Troy Iwata (Dash & Lily), who share a crackling chemistry. And, once again donning fatigues is The Inspection‘s Nicholas Logan as the straight-laced and straight Harrison.

And, in another sly casting move, Tony-nominated character actress Veanne Cox stars as Sylvia—because obviously they needed an under-appreciated, theater-trained performer to play the ghost these gays are shrieking about. (And shout-out to queer actor Camden Garcia who plays her ill-fated son!)

All of that is to say: Bust out that Ouija board, because we’re ready for Summoning Sylvia! The film arrives in select theaters on March 31, and then hits digital/VOD platforms on April 7.

Watch the hilarious trailer below: