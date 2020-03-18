WATCH: Professional wrestling with no audience is a sight to behold

Before major league sports called off their respective seasons, there was a short-lived solution to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus: allow the athletes to compete in empty stadiums.

That led to some very strange imagery like this:

But that’s nothing compared to the dynamic achieved by combining the empty-stadium approach with the highly-produced, energy overload of professional wrestling.

In this WWE clip, Bray Wyatt gets into it with John Cena, but the whole thing feels like some kind of warp in time/space:

And the actual matches are even stranger:

It’s getting weird out there.